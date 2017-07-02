5 retired players of last decade who could have broken the £100 million barrier in today’s market

Which retired players would break the margin? We try to assume!

The original Galacticos

What a time to be alive. On February 9, 1979, the football fraternity was left in a state of shock when Nottingham Forest signed Trevor Francis for a million pounds. Before that move, no footballer ever reached the 7-figure mark as Francis became the first of many world record-breaking deals.

The eight-figure mark was first touched by Gianluigi Lentini when he was bought by Milan for £12 million from Torino in 1992. 25 years later, it seems as though it is not long before the nine-figure mark is touched by some of the best talents in the world currently.

Indeed, as Kylian Mbappe readies himself for a potential £100 million move, it brings us to the question: how much would the best players of the last generation cost in this window? Which of them would have crossed the £100 million mark?

Here are five retired players who would have broken the £100 million barrier had they been active and at their peak in today’s market.

Honorary mention: David Beckham would have definitely broken the 100 million mark but mainly due to commercial reasons than footballing, hence his name is not added here.

#1 Ronaldo

The pattern is simple: the ones that score the most goals, attract the most money. Almost every forward worth their salt in today’s market gets sold for astronomical sums. And back in the day, there were very few forwards who were better than Ronaldo Nazario.

Actually, no, back in the day, there was none better than the Brazilian.

The legendary former Inter forward not only scored goals but also inspired a generation of amazing forwards with his mesmerising skills on the ball. Despite being unfortunate with injuries, he carved out a phenomenal career, winning almost every trophy there is to win and also the Ballon d’Or twice.

He ended his career with 352 goals in 518 games and, at his peak, would have definitely gone for well over £100 million barrier in today’s market.