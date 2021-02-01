5 most ridiculous January signings this season

Falling roughly midway through the season, the January window provides clubs with an opportunity to bring in reinforcements for the remainder of the season, conclude previously agreed deals or let players leave to clear the wage bills.

While clubs across Europe are busy trying to sort out their new signings and outgoings before the ongoing January transfer window closes, a few have completed shock deals already.

Top 5 ridiculous January signings this season

Some of the deals that have taken place during this window were anticipated and expected, but the randomness of a few has been mind-boggling.

Most of these unexpected signings have been free transfers, but they have still been ridiculous deals nonetheless. On that note, let us take a look at the five most ridiculous transfers this window.

#5 Luka Jovic | Real Madrid to Eintracht Frankfurt (loan)

Sport-Club Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

Luka Jovic joined Real Madrid in a €60 million move from Frankfurt back in 2019 after a stellar campaign with the German side, where he scored 27 goals in all competitions.

However, he did not come close to justifying that investment for the Spanish giants, scoring just twice in his 18 months at the club. That was heavily due to lack of playing time coupled with a number of injuries as well.

Advertisement

Jovic has now been loaned back to his previous club, where he seems to have regained his mojo, scoring three goals in five games. But it remains to be seen if he can continue this form for the remainder of the season.

Luka Jovic for Real Madrid: 2 goals in 32 games



Luka Jovic on his return for Eintracht Frankfurt: 1 goal in 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/romhCV793R — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 17, 2021

#4 Stephan El Shaarawy | Shanghai Greenland Shenhua to Roma (Free)

Udinese sv AS Roma - Serie A

In another case of returning to a former club, Stephan El Shaarawy is back in familiar waters, as the 28-year-old is headed back to his homeland as a free agent.

Advertisement

The Italian completed his return to AS Roma after a torrid 18-month spell in China with Shanghai Shenhua.

He had spent almost three years at the Stadio Olimpico between 2016 and 2019 before moving to Asia. However, El Shaarawy had a very injury-plagued stint with the Chinese outfit, scoring just two goals and two assists in only 18 appearances.

Now back in familiar surroundings, El Shaarawy will hope to help his side mount a surprise title challenge.