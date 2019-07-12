×
5 Ridiculously dominant football clubs you may not have heard of

Jonny Keen
Top 5 / Top 10
12 Jul 2019

Total Network Solutions v Liverpool
Total Network Solutions v Liverpool

In football, the cream rises to the top. As fans of the beautiful game, we all know about the likes of Juventus steamrolling their way to eight successive titles in Italy, or the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona tearing it up in their respective leagues.

But in some of the world's lesser-known footballing nations, there are teams who have brought their dominance to a new level. These teams don't just win their leagues, they routinely beat the opposition by preposterous score lines, go for years without losing a game and make a clean sweep of trophies each year.

Access to prize money, along with a winning mentality, can allow these teams to consolidate their grip on power, growing stronger and stronger with each season that passes by. In smaller leagues, with lower attendances and less money in the game, it can be difficult for anyone to launch a serious challenge to the title holders, meaning this state of affairs can go on for decades. Here are five of the world's most dominant teams you may not have heard about.

#5 TNS (Wales)

The New Saints are the only fully professional side in the Welsh Premier League and it shows. Having won the Welsh top flight for the past eight seasons on the trot, the Shropshire based side is seemingly unassailable. In 2016, they broke Ajax's longstanding record for consecutive wins, racking up 27 victories in a row.

The Saints' success in the league has allowed them to compete in Champions League qualifiers season after season, with ties against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool improving their profile and revenue streams even further.

