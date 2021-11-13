5 rival managers who publicly praised Lionel Messi

Undoubtedly, the emergence of Lionel Messi at Barcelona almost two decades ago wholly altered the history of football forever. The diminutive Argentine playmaker-cum-forward has had quite a career in Europe, winning a record number of Ballon d'Or awards and claiming the European Golden Shoe six times.

Lionel Messi has struck up quite a rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, with both men dominating the Ballon d'Or discourse since 2009. Messi's talent has been praised several times by his coaches and opposition coaches, as well as other football experts around the world.

Here is a list of five opposition managers who have at one time or another praised Lionel Messi in his career:

#5 Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is one who knows all about facing Lionel Messi. Despite being from the same country, Messi showed no mercy whenever he faced Atletico Madrid.

Messi scored 32 goals in 43 appearances against Atleti during his time in Spain, with Simeone in charge for 31 of those games. Simeone once said he could not celebrate after his side opened the scoring against Barcelona during the 2015-16 season because he saw Lionel Messi warm up on the sidelines. Messi came on and scored the winner within minutes of his introduction.

Simeone has praised his countryman several times and was quoted on one such occasion in 2015. The former Argentina international told TyC Sports:

"Messi is the number one. In recent years there has not been any player who has come close to Messi. Messi has played in four Champions League finals and won them all. If I'm not mistaken, I don't think anyone else has."

#4 Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is another opposition manager who has praised Messi when given the opportunity.

Lionel Messi and Klopp have locked horns only twice in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League season. Notably, Messi scored twice in a 3-0 win at the Camp Nou. However, Liverpool famously went through after they won the second leg 4-0.

The German coach clearly rates the Argentine legend very highly and speaks about him with great respect and admiration. When asked to pick between the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo, this was Klopp's response:

"Messi has much lower physical requirements from birth on. If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo's height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do. And what is then even added to that is his total attitude, it is absolutely perfect and professional, it couldn't be any better.

"And on the other side there is the small Messi who makes everything look so simple. And therefore I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an absolutely incredible player."

Clearly, Klopp is a big fan!

