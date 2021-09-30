5 times Lionel Messi took matters into his own hands

Lionel Messi's career is the perfect definition of greatness. With six Ballon d'Or awards, six European Golden Shoes, four Champions League titles and many other trophies, the 34-year-old ranks among the most decorated footballers in history.

The Argentine has, of course, been helped by the presence of world-class teammates at club and international level. However, that takes nothing away from the fact that he's been a difference-maker in every team he's featured in.

Over the years, Lionel Messi has torn opposition defenses apart, scored at crucial moments and single-handedly decided the fate of big games. He has recorded many unbelievable performances that will live in the memories of fans for several years.

In honor of his exploits, we decided to look at five iconic times the attacker took matters into his own hands.

#5 Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal (Champions League quarter-finals, 2010)

Lionel Messi fired four past the Gunners at Camp Nou

Arsenal put up a resilient performance to hold Barcelona to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their 2009-2010 Champions League quarter-final clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners looked set to complete a major upset as they drew first blood via Niklas Bendtner's 18th-minute strike in the second leg at Camp Nou.

However, Lionel Messi rose to the occasion and produced a match-winning performance that would hurt the Premier League giants for many years. The Argentine restored parity with a cool finish in the 21st minute to keep his team in the tie.

By the end of the first half, the forward had already bagged a hat-trick, scoring his second and third goals in the 37th and 42nd-minute marks, respectively. He scored again in the 88th minute to secure a 4-1 triumph for Barcelona.

#4 Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga, 2017)

Lionel Messi secured a victory for Barcelona with the last kick of the game

The La Liga title was on the line when Barcelona and Real Madrid faced each other in the El Clasico on April 23, 2017. It proved to be a fiery encounter between the two bitter rivals who were both looking to pip each other to the Spanish crown.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Lionel Messi restored parity with a cool finish just five minutes later, before Ivan Rakitic put Barcelona ahead in the 73rd minute.

James Rodriguez thought he had secured a point for Los Blancos when he found an equalizer just five minutes before the end of the game. However, Messi had other ideas. The Argentine stepped up in injury time and sent a thunderous shot into the back of the net to ensure the Catalan giants went home with the bragging rights.

