FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 Rivalries to keep an eye out for at the tournament

The World Cup would get a whole lot better if these sides meet at some point.

There will be some big rivalries to watch out for in the World Cup this year

Football matches get a whole lot better when the rivals meet. Of course, winning against the other teams also matters, but when you beat your rival, there is no better feeling.

Be it among the clubs or at the international level, the victory tastes sweeter when you overcome your rivals. Be it on the pitch or in the stands, the atmosphere is stronger, there is more tension and the stakes are definitely much higher.

It does not matter the geographical locations or the cultural differences or anything else, rivalries have been established over the years and will continue to play a part. Even if you are not a fan either of the teams, these matches can be equally enjoyable because of various reasons.

Depending on how the teams fair at the FIFA World Cup 2018, we could be in for a treat if we get to see some of the rivalries.

#5 Argentina vs Uruguay

Both the sides have quite a rivalry

Matches between both these sides have always been competitive and most of the matches have gone down in the history due to aggressive incidents and controversial incidents, not only from the players but also from the fans.

The sides have met only twice in the World Cup with each claiming a victory. The best fixture between these two goes way back in the 1930 World Cup.

Argentina were leading 2-1 half-time of the World Cup final but Uruguay made a dramatic comeback and lifted the Cup after defeating Argentina 4-2.

While the Uruguay fans were busy celebrating, a mob threw rocks at the Uruguay embassy in Argentina.

Known as the Clasico del Rio de la Plata, Argentina have come out victorious thrice in the last five meetings. The sides will not meet in the group stages but a clash between these two could happen in the Quarter-Finals.