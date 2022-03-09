5 seasons when Cristiano Ronaldo outscored Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been at the top of the game for virtually the entirety of their careers. Ronaldo started his career as a right midfielder but has thrived as a left-winger and centre-forward. Messi, on the other hand, is equally adept at right-wing and centre-forward.

Irrespective of their position on the pitch, Ronaldo and Messi have scored goals frequently. Both players have led their respective teams from the front. So similar, yet so different!

While Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his physicality and heading ability, Lionel Messi’s dribbling and creativity are unmatched.

Last 15 seasons of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry

GOAT era. Messi and Ronaldo’s combined numbers:2,017 games1,542 goals622 assists70 trophies84 individual awards11 Ballons d'OrGOAT era. Messi and Ronaldo’s combined numbers:▪️ 2,017 games▪️ 1,542 goals▪️ 622 assists▪️ 70 trophies▪️ 84 individual awards▪️ 11 Ballons d'OrGOAT era. https://t.co/MBHNpcCKqu

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have enjoyed a duopoly over various top scorer awards during the last 15 years. Ronaldo has scored more goals than Messi six times, while the Argentine has outscored Ronaldo on eight instances.

This article will list five seasons when Cristiano Ronaldo outscored Lionel Messi.

#5 2019-20

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo is among the greatest in the history of football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal output reduced significantly during his first season at Juventus. Rival fans and critics claimed that the Portuguese forward was feeling the effects of old-age and was finished. However, Ronaldo outscored Messi in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Manchester United number 7 netted 37 times in 46 appearances in that campaign. At the same time, Messi bagged 31 goals in two fewer appearances. In fact, neither of these legendary players won the European Golden Shoe, as Ciro Immobile scored 36 league goals.

This was only the second time since 2009-10 that the European Golden Shoe winner was neither Ronaldo nor Messi. Overall, it was a rather forgettable season for both of these players. Although The Old Lady won the Scudetto, Barcelona and Juventus were embarrassed in the Champions League.

#4 2007-08

Cristiano Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo showed glimpses of having an eye for goals back in 2007-08. Plying his trade for Manchester United at the time, “The Sultan Of The Stepover” aggregated 42 strikes in 49 matches. Messi, on the other hand, could only score 16 times in 40 games, albeit being just 20.

Ronaldo scored 31 Premier League goals, a record until Mohamed Salah broke it in 2017-18. The former Real Madrid superstar won the Champions League top scorer award, European Golden Shoe, Ballon d’Or, and FIFA World Player of the Year award in 2007-08.

Tore the Premier League apart. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007/08:• 49 games.• 42 goals.• 8 assists.• 83 minutes per goal contribution.Tore the Premier League apart. https://t.co/P90hEsL0SZ

The world was at Ronaldo’s feet as he inspired his team to Champions League and Premier League glory. The 2007-08 campaign marked the start of the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi era, wherein they dominated the Ballon d’Or award for 10 straight seasons.

#3 2015-16

Ronaldo outscored Lionel Messi in 2015-16 season

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid maintained their stronghold over the Champions League during the mid-2010s. Los Blancos won four UCL titles in five seasons. It is no surprise that the Portuguese marksman outscored Lionel Messi during that period.

Ronaldo scored 51 times in 48 outings for the Spanish giants. Although Messi played one extra game, he could only muster 41 goals. Although CR7 comfortably beat Messi in terms of goals in La Liga, he could not trump Luis Suarez’s tally.

TC @totalcristiano Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015/16 contributed to 74% of Real Madrid’s goals in the Champions League (20/27), the most in history. The greatest Champions League player of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015/16 contributed to 74% of Real Madrid’s goals in the Champions League (20/27), the most in history. The greatest Champions League player of all time. https://t.co/5stvuKPzZ6

The Uruguayan racked up 40 goals, in turn, winning the European Golden Shoe. He also powered Blaugrana to the La Liga title, narrowly beating Galacticos by one point. Ronaldo, however, top-scored in the Champions League-winning season and won the Ballon d’Or.

#2 2013-14

Ronaldo had a very impressive 2013-14 season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi scored 51 and 41 goals in 2013-14, identical to their 2015-16 numbers. This was another season when Luis Suarez interfered in the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi duopoly for the European Golden Shoe. However, the award was shared as both Suarez and Ronaldo scored 31 league goals.

Ronaldo was also the highest goalscorer in the Champions League, scoring a whopping 17 times. Real Madrid won the long-awaited La Decima title in 2014, beating rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 after extra time. However, they couldn’t stop Diego Simeone’s side in La Liga.

14 — -- Assists -- — 15 Leo Messi vs Ronaldo in2013-14Overall:Messi —-- vs --— Ronaldo46 -- Appearances -- 4741 — --- Goals --- — 5114 — -- Assists -- — 15

The Colchoneros won the Spanish league, earning three points more than both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Overall, this was a splendid season for Ronaldo. He won the Champions League, Copa Del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, Ballon d’Or, and Pichichi.

#1 2014-15

Ronaldo with the FIFA Ballon d'Or

As mentioned earlier, Real Madrid won four Champions League titles from 2013-14 to 2017-18. 2014-15 was their only season when they failed to do so. It was Lionel Messi’s Barcelona that won the continental crown. However, Ronaldo still outscored Messi.

The Portuguese legend scored 61 goals in 54 games. On the other hand, Messi recorded 58 strikes in 57 appearances. The strike force of Neymar, Suarez, and Messi was unstoppable at the time. Barcelona ended up winning the treble, becoming the first team to achieve the glorious feat twice.

Although Ronaldo found monumental success at the individual level in 2014-15, Real Madrid couldn’t get their hands on any major trophy. With that being said, Ronaldo gets immense credit for scoring 48 league goals, which secured him the European Golden Shoe.

