5 sensible transfers which will not happen this season

Make a lot of sense, but who's listening.

@soumalyamoitra7 by Soumalya Moitra Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jul 2017, 10:51 IST

Javier Hernandez

The transfer season is littered with transfers of players clubs don’t need, but end up signing, either as a statement or with the intention of ‘giving the fans what they want’ or sometimes just because they played well in the World Cup (I am looking at you, James).

Take for example the transfer rumour involving Kieran Tierney to Manchester United, the 20-year-old Celtic left-back has been linked with a £15 million move to the English giants despite them having 5 players in the squad who can play in the position (Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson). I know, ridiculous.

But, there are a few transfers which on paper at least seem to be the perfect marriage, for the player, the club, the agent, the player’s family, and…I know you get the point. So here are five of those

#5 Javier Hernandez to Manchester United

Manchester United signed Javier Hernandez from Guadalajara for around £ 6.38 million in 2010, and by the end of that season, he had replaced Dimitar Berbatov as the first choice striker at Manchester United, with Wayne Rooney behind him.

In his 158 appearances for Manchester United (most of which are from the bench), he scored a staggering 59 goals among which quite a few were ‘Fergie time’ winners. When he signed for Bayer Leverkusen for just £ 8.5 million, it surprised teammates and fans alike, and he has gone on to score 39 goals in 76 appearances for the German giants.

Last season, Jose Mourinho in a press conference said, “We have some players that are not really players in love with the goal. They are good players, they can create, but naturally they are not the kind of guy that is a killer.

“I'll give you a simple example, in the way we play at Old Trafford, in the way we dominate opponents, the way we play in their box, I think Chicharito would have 20 goals, easy”, so why not throw a £14 million towards Bayer and outbid West Ham?

Well, the phrase “some questions are best unanswered ” was created just for occasions such as this.