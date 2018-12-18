5 Sevilla players who made an impression in the ongoing season

It has been a satisfactory season for Sevilla as Pablo Machin’s side are sitting at the 2nd position in the La Liga table with 31 points. Sevilla has looked in prime form and has shown their quality with some class performances. Sevilla has outshone Barcelona and Real Madrid two of the greatest clubs in European football with some superb performances in this La Liga season.

Although Barcelona is sitting at the 1st position in the La Liga table, Sevilla has looked on top of the game and have shown resoluteness in their approach. They have looked sharp offensively as well as defensively. The Andalusians have shown tremendous application physically as well as mentally.

Manager Pablo Machin has expressed confidence that the team has shown the right intent on the field and have looked confident in every department. The team management needs to keep the players motivated which would surely help the side keep the momentum going.

At this stage of the season, the team is looking in decent shape to be called serious contenders for winning the La Liga title. The team’s results have looked encouraging but the players too need to keep themselves motivated which would help them be on par with some of the big clubs in European football.

Since the last 2-3 seasons, Sevilla has made improvements in their game which has made them a dangerous side. They have players who have the ability to challenge the best teams in Europe but they need to be consistent in every game. Sevilla has looked an energized unit in the ongoing season and produced some determined performances. We take a look at 5 Sevilla players who have impressed the most so far.

#1 Wissam Ben Yedder

Wissam Ben Yedder has been the mainstay in Sevilla’s forward line. The 28-year-old has been an influential figure for his side. The striker has looked deadly with his electric pace and speed. The Frenchman can evade any defense on his day with his aggressive runs and brilliant counter-attacks. Ben Yedder has formed an effective partnership with Andre Silva in the forward line and the two will surely be a threat for their opponents in the upcoming matches.

Ben Yedder has scored 7 goals in 13 games with 5 assists to his name in the ongoing La Liga season and is shaping up quite well to finish the season on a high. He has also scored 4 goals in 4 Europa League games in the ongoing season. The striker scored 2 goals in their Europa League game against Krasnodar FC on December 13.

Ben Yedder has also worked well with the midfield and has been a constant threat inside the box. He can run through the best defenses on his day and his role in the Champions League too will be very crucial for his side.

