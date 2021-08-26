5 shortest footballers of all time

Gone are the days when a footballer's ability was determined by his physical stature. The notion of — taller the player, superior the skillset, has been proven wrong by many players with diminutive stature.

Santi Cazorla, Marcelo, Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi and Luka Modric are prime examples of the same. However, shorter players fall behind in a few aspects compared to their taller counterparts.

Aerial duels, defensive abilities, intimidation, etc, are the variables. However, their edge lies in a sudden burst of pace, better dribbling possibilities, and the ability to make sharp turns.

Leo Messi's height: 1.70m

Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick leap: 2.30m



There's no doubt that tall players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kaka among the others have mastered the above-mentioned skills but we cannot deny the fact that they cannot do several things the same way that Lionel Messi or Sergio Aguero do it.

In this article we are about to cover 5 such shortest footballers of all time, shedding light on details such as their height, national team and the club they spent their best days with. The only criteria being - they must have made a fair amount of professional appearances over the course of their careers.

#5 Sammy Lee (England/Liverpool) - 1.57m

Sammy Lee joined Liverpool's coaching staff after retiring as a player

Sammy Lee, or, professionally known as Samuel Lee, is one of Liverpool's greatest ever players. Having appeared for a total of 295 games for the Reds, Sammy Lee was known for his passing abilities and long-range screamers.

Lee was also an integral part of Liverpool's domestic and continental rampage during the 80s. The English international laid his hands on 4 Football League First Division Trophies (later renamed the English Premier League), 4 League Cups and 2 European Cups (presently known as the UEFA Champions League).

Sammy Lee made his first of 295 #LFC appearances on this day in 1978, marking the occasion with a goal past Leicester pic.twitter.com/GL3lFZSNOc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 8, 2015

After his stellar playing stint, Sammy Lee joined Liverpool's coaching staff. He is currently the assistant coach at West Brom and has donned a similar role at Everton, Bolton Wanderers, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

#4 Jafal Rashed Al-Kuwari (Qatar/Al Sadd) - 1.55m

Jafal Rashed Al-Kuwari played his farewell match against AC Milan

The Qatar-born midfielder Jafal Rashed Al-Kuwari is lauded as one of Qatari team Al Sadd's greatest players ever.

Jafal was widely known for being one of the shortest players ever on a football pitch. That seemed to make no difference though, as he was also the national team and the club's captain.

The 5 feet 1 inch player rose through the ranks of Al Sadd's youth academy before finally establishing himself as one of the major players in the club's history. Being a part of Qatar's 1992 Summer Olympics team, Jafal Rashed Al-Kuwari played his final professional game against AC Milan in 2009.

