5 signings that changed PSG's fortunes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) shocked the football world when they signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Giorginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer. It is nothing but a proof of how powerful the French giants have become when it comes to attracting top-class footballers.

The number of elite superstars who have switched to the Parc des Princes over the last couple of the years is quite incredible. From unbeatable defenders to amazing midfielders and unstoppable attackers, PSG have held nothing back in acquiring world-class players in the last two decades.

Some of these superstars managed to make their impact felt by reaching incredible milestones during their time in the French capital. By doing this, they managed to write their names on the hearts of the fans.

That said, let's quickly take a look at five signings that changed PSG's fortunes. They are as follows.

#5 Lionel Messi

Undoubtedly the biggest signing the club has made in its history

The Argentine joined PSG after parting ways with Barcelona last summer, signing a two-year contract with the Parisians, with the option of extending it further by a year.

It is true that Lionel Messi hasn't met expectations in the French capital this season, with just seven goals and 11 assists to his name so far. But that doesn't take anything away from what the arrival of the playmaker means for the Parisian club.

Having one of the greatest players in the history of the game is indeed a great achievement. Leo's transfer shows how far PSG have come since their Qatari take-over in the summer of 2011.

#4 Edinson Cavani

PSG's all-time leading goalscorer

Edinson Cavani earned the right to be called a PSG legend, thanks to his incredible numbers for the club during his time at the Parc des Princes. The striker joined the French giants from Napoli in a transfer worth €64 million in the summer of 2013.

He spent seven years in the French capital before leaving for Manchester United at the end of the 2019-20 campaign. Edinson Cavani won multiple honors at the club, including six Ligue 1 titles, four French Cups, five French League Cups and seven French Super Cups.

It is worth noting that the Uruguayan is the all-time leading goalscorer in the club's history. He has a whopping 200 goals and 43 assists in 301 appearances in all competitions. It remains to be seen how many more years the record will stand.

#3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic in PSG's colors

Undoubtedly one of the greatest players in PSG's history, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a huge force to be reckoned with during his time at the Parc des Princes. The Sweden international represented the club between 2010 and 2016, playing 180 games across all competitions.

Ibrahimovic bagged 156 goals and 61 assists for PSG over the course of four seasons in the French capital. Thanks to those numbers, he occupies the second position on the list of the the most prolific goalscorers in the club's history.

The Swede won several trophies with the Parisians. They include four Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups, three French League Cups and four French Super Cups. He also claimed the Ligue 1 Golden Boot on three separate occasions, in 2013, 2014, and 2016.

#2 Neymar

The attacker has bagged 92 goals and 57 assists for PSG so far

The Brazilian became the most expensive signing in football history when PSG paid his release clause worth €222 million to lure him from Barcelona in the summer of 2017. Over the last couple of years, he's managed to write his name in the club's history with a number of memorable deeds.

Neymar's biggest influence was inspiring the Parisians to reach their first ever Champions League final during the 2019-20 campaign. Although they lost the European crown to Bayern Munich, that feat sent a message across to rivals that they're determined to conquer the continent.

So far, the Brazilian has made 137 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions, recording an impressive 92 goals and 57 assists. With three years left on his contract, he'll definitely bag a lot more before calling it quits.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

By far the best player at the Parc des Princes right now is Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's impact at PSG over the last couple of years has been nothing short of incredible. In fact, there's simply no argument against the fact that the Frenchman is currently the best player at the club by a distance.

Mbappe switched to the Parc des Princes from Monaco in the summer of 2017 on an initial loan deal that was made permanent for a gargantuan €180 million in July 2018. Since switching to the French capital, the winger has only grown from strength to strength, winning the hearts of the fans with his eye-catching displays.

So far, the 23-year-old has made 203 appearances across all competitions, recording 158 goals and 78 assists to his name. He's, however, expected to leave the Parc des Princes this summer, with his contract with the club set to expire at the end of the season.

