5 signings that dramatically changed Bayern Munich's fortunes

Like other big clubs across Europe, Bayern Munich have a rich history of transfer businesses. The Bundesliga giants are no strangers when it comes to signing elite footballers, with some of the biggest names in the sport having represented them over the years.

As it stands, the Bavarians still possess one of the most talented squads in world football, thanks to a series of sensational transfers in the last couple of years.

It is worth noting that some of these signings have moved forward to contribute immensely to the success of the club in recent seasons. With their incredible performances, these superstars have influenced the club's fortunes and inscribed their names in the history books as a result.

In this article, we'll discuss five such players.

#5 Joshua Kimmich

One of the most underrated footballers in the world right now

An ever-reliable presence in Bayern Munich's current squad, Joshua Kimmich rarely gets the praise he deserves. Yet the German has been quite instrumental in the club's success in recent years and it wouldn't be far-fetched to say he's one of their finest midfielders ever.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Joshua Kimmich made 8 key passes in Bayern's win over Köln yesterday, a record in a Bundesliga match this season [WhoScored] Joshua Kimmich made 8 key passes in Bayern's win over Köln yesterday, a record in a Bundesliga match this season [WhoScored] https://t.co/Sk5erfGwSn

Kimmich switched to the Allianz Arena from Stuttgart in a transfer that cost the Bavarians just €8.5 million in the summer of 2015. He's moved forward to surpass expectations at the club, producing excellent performances week-in and week-out over the last seven seasons.

So far this season, the midfielder has bagged nine goals and three assists for Bayern in 30 games across all fronts. His overall record with the Bundesliga giants stands at an impressive 33 goals and 80 assists in 291 appearances.

#4 Arjen Robben

Robben bagged 144 goals and 101 assists for the Bavarians across 10 years

The Dutchman is one of the players who managed to define their era at the Allianz Arena. He represented the Bavarians for a decade, joining them from Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 and leaving as a club legend at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



173 games

92 goals

48 assists



End. Product. Arjen Robben's Bundesliga record for Bayern Munich:173 games92 goals48 assistsEnd. Product. Arjen Robben's Bundesliga record for Bayern Munich:173 games 🏃92 goals ⚽️48 assists 🎯End. Product. https://t.co/uFCxXCaH9F

Arjen Robben was a big joy to watch. His electrifying dribbles, intelligent movement, and mazy runs down the right flank proved too much for opposition defenses to handle. His ability to score wonderful goals and create clear-cut goalscoring chances for his teammates also stood out.

During his time with Bayern Munich, Robben bagged a whopping 144 goals and 101 assists in 309 appearances across all competitions. He also fired the German giants to claim one Champions League crown, eight Bundesliga titles, and five German Cups, among other honors.

#3 Frank Ribery

The Frenchman played 425 games for Bayern Munich

Frank Ribery joined Bayern Munich from Olympic Marseille during the summer of 2007. He spent 12 successful years at the club, where he attained legendary status before calling it quits at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Frenchman was a huge force to be reckoned with during his time at the Allianz Arena, giving opposition defenders a run for their money with electrifying displays on the left flank. Ribery made a total of 425 appearances in the Bavarian shirt, bagging 124 goals and 182 assists across all competitions.

Ribery's spell with Bayern was laden with trophies. He claimed a whopping 23 honors with the German giants, including one Champions League crown, nine Bundesliga titles, and six German Cups among others.

#2 Manuel Neuer

Arguably, the greatest goalkeeper in history

Manuel Neuer joined Bayern Munich from Schalke 04 in July 2011 for a reported fee of €30 million. Over the last couple of years, the German has established himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in the club's history. He's also written his name among the finest shot-stoppers the sport has witnessed.

GOAL @goal Manuel Neuer.



The greatest goalkeeper in the world?



Manuel Neuer.The greatest goalkeeper in the world?https://t.co/fKSnjPW8D7

So far, Neuer has made 464 appearances for the Bavarians across all competitions, conceding 362 goals and recording 224 cleansheets against his name. The goalkeeper has also been highly successful at the Allianz Arena, helping the club to an impressive 27 honors.

As it stands, the German is still going strong within the sticks. He's played 31 games in all competitions so far this season, keeping eight clean sheets.

#1 Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski simply can't stop scoring for Bayern Munich

It has proven to be a huge masterstroke by Bayern Munich to sign Robert Lewandowski from bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund in July 2014. The striker has moved forward to become a legendary figure at the Allianz Arena with his unbelievable numbers in front of goal, in recent years.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Bayern's Robert Lewandowski beats Gerd Müller's all-time Bundesliga goal tally for a single season with his st of the campaign.



#UCL RECORD-BREAKER!Bayern's Robert Lewandowski beats Gerd Müller's all-time Bundesliga goal tally for a single season with hisst of the campaign. RECORD-BREAKER!Bayern's Robert Lewandowski beats Gerd Müller's all-time Bundesliga goal tally for a single season with his 4⃣1⃣st of the campaign. 👏👏#UCL https://t.co/NpIiz10ch5

As it stands, the Polish forward has bagged 339 goals and 69 assists for the Bundesliga giants across all competitions so far. With 18 honors in just eight years, it's impressive how successful his spell at the Allianz Arena has been.

Robert Lewandowski remains an unstoppable force for the club in attack. He's recorded 45 goals and four assists in 37 appearances so far this season, across all competitions, and is well-placed to bag a couple more before the term concludes.

