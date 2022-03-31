5 signings that dramatically changed Chelsea’s fortune

Chelsea have undoubtedly established themselves as the team of the millennium as far as English football is concerned. Over the last 15 years, the Blues have achieved unparalleled success in the sport, lifting every available trophy that they have been eligible to compete for.

This success, however, would not be possible without the fantastic players who put on the blue strip to represent the club's ideals at Stamford Bridge. Over the last few decades, Chelsea have made a number of key player acquisitions that have seen them transform the club into a European powerhouse.

While the success of the team featured the rise of youngsters via Cobham, some stars joined from other clubs to dominate European football at Stamford Bridge. So without further ado, here are five signings who transformed Chelsea's fortunes:

#5 Petr Cech | Chelsea legend

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2

There's no denying how important Petr Cech was to Chelsea over the course of the decade he spent manning the sticks at Stamford Bridge. The star arrived at the club in 2004, looking like he would play second fiddle to Carlo Cudicini. However, Cudicini's injury saw Cech take charge of goalkeeping duties, and he immediately became the first-choice option.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Wishing Chelsea legend Petr Cech a very happy birthday! Wishing Chelsea legend Petr Cech a very happy birthday! 🎉 https://t.co/X5xkfpoFAa

The legend helped Chelsea to a Premier League title in his debut season at the club, winning the Golden Glove for keeping 21 clean sheets as well. It was an unexpected feat, and Cech will continue in fine form for the Blues throughout his ten-year stint.

494 appearances for the Blues can hardly be topped by any other goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge, and his 63 appearances in 2012/13 remain a goalkeeping record at the club. 15 trophies in 10 years only goes to show how important Cech was to the Blues.

#4 N'Golo Kante | Chelsea star

Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier League

After an unprecedented title-winning season with Leicester City, N'Golo Kante joined Chelsea and immediately guided the Blues to the Premier League title. Today, he remains at Stamford Bridge as a leader in the ranks.

GOAL @goal Chelsea players LOVE IT when N'Golo Kante scores goals 🥰 Chelsea players LOVE IT when N'Golo Kante scores goals 🥰 https://t.co/cWjdr8MJ2t

N'Golo Kante has been a crucial part of the Blues, successfully guiding the side to three FA Cups, a League Cup, the Europa League trophy, and the Super Cup. He was highly instrumental in Chelsea's Champions League trophy win last season, with the star picking up the MOTM award in the final and semi-final.

He has won the World Cup with France as well, cementing him as one of the best midfielders in the world.

#3 Didier Drogba | Chelsea legend

Al Ain v Real Madrid: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

Jose Mourinho was intent on signing Didier Drogba when he was Chelsea's manager. The club eventually paid £24 million for the star back in 2004, which was seen as an unrealistic fee for an untested talent. The fee may have been questioned at the time, but it didn't take Drogba any time to shut the critics up.

GOAL @goal



Didier Drogba at Chelsea was just Didier Drogba at Chelsea was just 😈https://t.co/3zjNdvRIse

The star quickly became popular for being a big-game player. His goalscoring may not have been as high as some other big stars in the EPL, but the star always showed up for Chelsea when it mattered the most.

In 10 finals, Drogba has scored 10 goals, a stunning record that puts him high on the legendary pedestal at Stamford Bridge. He eventually scored a defining goal in the 2012 Champions League final that made him a club icon for life.

#2 Eden Hazard | Real Madrid star

Real Madrid CF v Elche CF - La Liga Santander

Although he left the club after their Europa League trophy win, Chelsea fans still have a soft spot in their hearts for Eden Hazard. The Belgian international may be struggling to perform at Real Madrid, but he was once the wizard of Stamford Bridge, capable of almost anything.

He joined the club from Lille in 2012 and quickly became a threat to every other team in the final third.

In his very last season for the club, Hazard performed at his very best, earning critical acclaim from pundits and players alike. 16 goals and 15 assists from 32 Premier League starts is a feat unlike any other, and the star's selfless skill made him loved at Stamford Bridge.

Winning six trophies at the club, Hazard was Chelsea's most valuable player, forcing Real Madrid to splash over €100 million for him.

#1 Frank Lampard | former Chelsea manager and club legend

Leicester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Arguably the best piece of business in Chelsea's transfer history. Frank Lampard is a Chelsea icon, hero, and legend. His period as club manager may have ended with sub-par performances and a sacking, but his stint as a player is unforgettable for the Blues.

He actively won every trophy, baring the FIFA Club World Cup, and cemented his status as one of the best midfielders in the history of the Premier League.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 39 – Frank Lampard scored against his 39th different opponent in the Premier League thanks to his goal against former club Chelsea; he’s netted against more different sides than any other player in the competition. Collection. #OptaPLSeasons 39 – Frank Lampard scored against his 39th different opponent in the Premier League thanks to his goal against former club Chelsea; he’s netted against more different sides than any other player in the competition. Collection. #OptaPLSeasons https://t.co/8BYMxEWIW5

Despite being a midfielder, Frank Lampard holds the Blues' record for having the most goals, with 211 to his name. As far as EPL records are concerned, Lampard comes fourth place in goals and assists, scoring 177 goals and contributing 102 assists respectively.

His name is synonymous with Chelsea, which is a remarkable feat for someone who was signed, rather than brought up in the club's academy.

