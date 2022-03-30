5 signings that have dramatically changed Manchester City's fortunes

Manchester City are currently the most dominant club in the Premier League. The Cityzens have won the English league thrice in the last four years and are on course to add to their tally this season.

The club's success hasn't come by accident but through a series of well-thought decisions and steps that have proved to be highly effective. First, they appointed an elite tactician in Pep Guardiola. Then they got some incredible players who have led the team to success over the last few seasons.

While some of these amazing superstars are still plying their trade at the Etihad, others have moved on to take up on new challenges elsewhere or retired. On that note, here's a look at five signings who have changed Manchester City's fortunes:

#5 Yaya Toure

The Ivorian spent eight successful years at the club.

One of the finest midfielders in the Premier League during his time at Manchester City, Yaya Toure was an absolute beast in the centre of the pitch. The Ivorian produced a lot of iconic performances, dominating proceedings in the cenrew and helping in both offence and defence.

The epitome of a box-to-box midfielder Yaya Toure's record for Man City in the Premier League:229 games311 tackles won302 take-ons completed281 chances created188 interceptions59 goals32 assistsThe epitome of a box-to-box midfielder https://t.co/mBEMh00WiJ

Toure switched to the Etihad after parting ways with Barcelona in the summer of 2010, joining on a transfer worth €30 million. He spent eight years with the Cityzens, recording 79 goals and 39 assists in 316 appearances across competitions.

The midfielder enjoyed tremendous success with the Premier League outfit, claiming three league titles, three Carling Cups, one FA Cup and one Community Shield. He ended his association with the club in the summer of 2018, leaving as a free agent.

#4 David Silva

David Silva was a huge force to be reckoned with during his time at the Etihad.

David Silva improved Manchester City's midfield significantly after arriving from Valencia in the summer of 2010. Thanks to his brilliant exploits in the centre of the pitch, the Cityzens dominated opposition teams, especially in the Premier League.

Manchester City @ManCity 69. GOAL FOR CITY!! Sublime from David Silva! 69. GOAL FOR CITY!! Sublime from David Silva!

Silva formed an incredible midfield partnership with Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola, and they were simply a joy to watch.

The Spaniard was influential in the club's success during his time in England, playing a key role in winning an impressive 14 honours. He left at the end of the 2019-20 campaign with a record of 77 goals and 140 assists in 436 games.

#3 Vincent Kompany

Kompany claimed a dozen honours at the club.

Arguably the greatest defender in Manchester City's history, Vincent Kompany achieved a lot during his 11-year stint at the Etihad Stadium. He joined the Cityzens from Bundesliga outfit Hamburger for a meagre €8 million in the summer of 2008.

He would go on to establish himself as an undisputed figure at the club, producing top-class performances every week, winning the hearts of fans. The Belgian served as the team's captain for eight years, leading the club with elan.

Kompany played a whopping 360 games for City across competitions, scoring 20 times and assisting a further 11. The centre-back also won a dozen honours with the Cityzens to cap up a splendid spell at the Etihad.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne

The playmaker is still going strong at the Etihad.

It goes without saying that Kevin De Bruyne has been Manchester City's standout player in the last few seasons. The Belgian joined the Premier League giants from Wolfsburg in a transfer worth €75 million in August 2015 and has become an unstoppable force since then.

Kevin De Bruyne @DeBruyneKev What an amazing day. Derby win and 50 th goal in the premier league. Blue city What an amazing day. Derby win and 50 th goal in the premier league. Blue city 💙 https://t.co/8lgIc0VfZL

He has represented the English giants in 295 games across competitions, recording an impressive 78 goals and 115 assists. He has also won multiple honours at the club, including three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, five Carling Cups and two Community Shields.

De Bruyne is still going strong at the Etihad. He has bagged 11 goals and eight assists across competitions this season and loos good to bag a few more before the campaign concludes.

#1 Sergio Aguero

No one has scored as many goals as Sergio Aguero in Manchester City's history

Sergio Aguero is the all-time leading goalscorer in Manchester City's history, with a staggering 260 goals and 73 assists in 390 appearances across competitions.

93:20 forever. Sergio Agüero is Man City's all-time leading goal-scorer, the top-scoring foreign player in the Premier League history and has scored more hat-tricks in the competition than any other player.93:20 forever. Sergio Agüero is Man City's all-time leading goal-scorer, the top-scoring foreign player in the Premier League history and has scored more hat-tricks in the competition than any other player.93:20 forever. 🙌 https://t.co/Bw1EOwhZO9

The Argentine joined the Premier League giants from Atletico Madrid in a transfer worth €40 million in the summer of 2011. Thanks to his brilliant exploits in front of goal, he won the hearts of fans and attain legendary status before leaving for Barcelona last summer.

Aguero's City spell was indeed a huge success, producing 15 trophies, including five Premier League titles, six Carling Cups, one FA Cup and three Community Shields.

