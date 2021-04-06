Transfer Window mishaps - 5 signings that made no sense (2020/21 season)

The footballing calendar for the 2020/21 season is nearing its end, and fans will have their eyes firmly set on the upcoming transfer window - set to kick off around the end of the season. The summer transfer window of the season is always the most exciting one, with big-money signings a more prominent feature here than in the winter window.

The transfer of a new player into the club also brings about high expectations from the fans, and sometimes it's just the spark a club needs to have a good season. A case in point would be Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, who has changed the club's fortunes since his arrival, but that script doesn't necessarily pan out all the time. Today, we will take a look at 5 such transfer signings that did not make any sense.

5 signings in the transfer windows that made no sense this season

#5 Ben Davies | Preston to Liverpool | £1.6million

Liverpool signed Davies in January

Kicking off our countdown is Liverpool's last-minute signing in this year's January transfer window - Ben Davies. Barring a recent win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, the defending champions are having a torrid time this season. While the club from Anfield have been extremely unlucky with injuries this season, they have made a few strange and desperate moves in the winter transfer window.

While every other name on our list has made a few appearances for their new clubs, Davies is yet to feature in the reds for Liverpool. The starting XI seems to be a bridge too far for the English defender, as he has failed to even make it to the squad on most occasions. Davies was included on the bench for Liverpool's Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, but that's the farthest he's come to putting on a Liverpool shirt.

Rumours flying around Liverpool are signing Konate from Leipzig. Either means Kabak was a short term option, or Matip is on his way out.



Either way, if I was Ben Davies I would be scratching my head as to why I moved to a club with severe defensive injury problems and not play. — Sam Austin (@HypeTrainSam) March 29, 2021

However, like most Liverpool players this season, Davies fell victim to the injury curse upon his arrival at Anfield. The 25-year old can still turn things around, but the jump from the Championship to the Premier League seems like a little too much for him.

#4 Willian | Chelsea to Arsenal | Free transfer

Arsenal signed free agent Willian

Next up we have Brazilian winger Willian, who has shifted base from south-west to north London. Reunited with his former Chelsea and Brazilian team-mate David Luiz, the Arsenal faithful had high expectations from the 32-year old. This was further ignited after his Arsenal debut, where he lodged 2 assists on a 3-0 win over Fulham.

However, things went south for Willian soon after. In 29 appearances since his debut, 12 of which have been from the bench, Willian has managed just 5 assists and has failed to find the back of the net. Willian was rumored to have signed for Barcelona before moving to the Emirates, but a deal was not negotiated in time.

Joe Willock has scored the same number of Premier League goals as Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Xhaka, WIllian, Ceballos, Partey & Elneny put together this season (2). — Orbinho (@Orbinho) April 4, 2021

Willian currently functions as a back-up to Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and Nicolas Pepe. The Brazilian is in the twilight stages of his career, and the Arsenal fans would prefer to see young academy products get the opportunity to cement their places in the starting XI instead. Arsenal proceeded with signing the 32-year old despite being loaded with attackers, making this one of the worst signings this season.

