5 summer signings that can change the fortunes of a club

With the transfer window now open, here are five signings that could boost a club's ambitions next season.

Keita is one of the most complete midfielders in the game right now

Some clubs take pleasure in the fact that they breed talent rather than purchase it for big money from the other clubs. Ajax, for one, fall in that category. Monaco, too have done that in the last few years. However, most European supergiants don’t really have the scope to breed players from within their ranks because of the sheer pressure on them to keep winning.

And this is where signings come in. If done with careful evaluation, some signings could go on to change the course of the club by their abilities on the pitch. Like Alfredo di Stefano for Madrid and Johan Cruyff for Barcelona, some signings go on to echo in eternity.

And here are 5 signings that can change the fortunes of a club this summer:

#5 Naby Keita to Liverpool

The only that he lacks is aerial ability, otherwise I would have gone as far as claiming that he is the most complete midfielder in the world. Actually, scratch that, he IS the most complete midfielder in the world—regardless of his short stature.

Liverpool fans will always fondly remember their former captain, Steven Gerrard, for his well-groomed all-round abilities as a footballer. At his peak, the former England international could do almost everything from last-ditch tackles to scoring screamers.

Gerrard is no longer at Anfield, but if Naby Keita is nabbed from Leipzig, Liverpool will fill the gaping hole left by the departure of Stevie G. Keita is an excellent dribbler with great vision and passing abilities combined with tenacious defensive qualities.

His addition to the line-up improves every player on the pitch—and that is what could convert Liverpool from Champions League contenders to title challengers.