Ranking all of Liverpool's summer transfer targets

The new wave of optimism at Anfield

The summer transfer window officially opens in a week’s time, but the crazy season is already upon us as clubs look to strengthen their squad with shrewd signings. After starting last season incredibly, where Jurgen Klopp’s men raised hell with their ‘heavy metal’ style of play, Liverpool faltered earlier in the year as it became apparent that they didn’t have the adequate strength in depth to challenge for silverware.

Over the course of the season, the Reds somehow managed to finish 4th, just a point ahead of Arsenal, and have a chance to qualify for the main draw of the Champions League after a long gap. And now, they seek to strengthen their squad to challenge for silverware.

They have already been linked with quite a few players, so here are five of the most prominent of those names and we look at the possibility of them arriving at Anfield in the summer.

#5 Virgil van Dijk

Transfer fee: €75 million. Chances of joining 30%

The fact that he is not a Liverpool player yet is the fault of the Merseyside outfit. After convincing the Saints player to join them, Southampton lodged a complaint against the Anfield outfit for apparent wrongdoing in their pursuit of the player.

In response, the Reds apologised and dropped their interest in Virgil van Dijk. However, ‘dropping the interest’ part might have been exaggerated as Jurgen Klopp still seems interested in signing him. As per reports by the reliable Gianluca di Marzio, however, Chelsea might have won the race to sign the defender.

The Dutchman is a fantastic reader of the game who can intercept danger even before it arises. He is also very strong aerially and nullifies almost every aerial threat thrown at him. If, however, by some miracle, he joins Liverpool, then he’d be a smashing partner for Joel Matip.

However, his price is a bit too much and that’s why he would be a 7/10.