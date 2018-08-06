5 signings that could still happen this summer

Where will the Bayern Munich ace play this season?

The summer transfer window is something that divides the footballing world, evokes emotion and above all, excites supporters of every team. The big change this year is that it will close before the start of the Premier League in England, meaning that the squads selected on the opening day cannot be changed.

That leaves just a few days for players to secure moves to new clubs but we know from years of experience that lots can happen in just 24 hours. Most top-flight sides have strengthened over the last couple of months with some monumental signings and some of those clubs certainly aren't finished yet.

Here are five transfers that still have every chance of happening before the window slams shut on Thursday evening.

#5 Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace to Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Premier League

One transfer story that has gathered significant pace over the last few days is the one linking Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha to a surprise switch across London to Chelsea. Developments in the last 48 hours would suggest that the tricky winger is doing everything he can to force a move away from Selhurst Park where he enjoyed so much success last season, almost single-handedly dragging the Eagles out of a relegation battle.

A strong pre-season for the Ivorian international brought hope to the Palace fans but it all seems very pointless now with a move looking very likely. The only thing that renews a sense of optimism is that time is against the Blues especially with the price tag being the main hold-up in the deal.

It is being reported that Roy Hodgson wants a staggering £75 million for his star man but Chelsea are playing hardball by trying to hold out for a lesser fee. It's expected to go right to the wire but with player power being such an important factor nowadays, don't be surprised if Zaha is playing his football at Stamford Bridge in a week's time.

