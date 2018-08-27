Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 signings that will light up the Premier League this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.79K   //    27 Aug 2018, 10:02 IST

Chester FC v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Naby Keita

The transfer window has shut in the Premier League, producing a lot of drama, surprises and mouth-watering deals before its closure. Like their European rivals, English clubs participated brilliantly in transfer activities this summer, acquiring a number of incredible superstars and sending fantastic messages across the division.

Merseyside outfit, Liverpool, emerged as the winners of the transfer window in the English top flight, spending a whopping £170 million and signing amazing superstars including the likes of Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita. 

It is evident that the competition will produce a lot of excitement this season, with these incredible signings looking to entertain us with their amazing talents during the campaign. Therefore, we take a look at 5 new recruits that will set the division ablaze with their fantastic abilities this term:

#5. Richarlison

Everton v Valencia - Pre-Season Friendly
The attacker has started the campaign in great form

Brazilian winger, Richarlison left his native club, Fluminense and completed a move to Watford in the Premier League last year. After impressing in his debut campaign in the English top flight, the attacker earned a massive move to join fellow EPL club, Everton this summer.

Richarlison surprised everyone with his immediate influence at the Goodison Park this season. It took him just 17 minutes to open his account and he has gone on to add 2 more goals to his name - raising his tally to an incredible 3 in 3 matches so far.

The Brazilian has been in sensational form ever since the campaign began and he will continue tormenting opposition defenders in the English top flight with his electrifying pace, amazing dribbling skills, and incredible goalscoring knack.

Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
