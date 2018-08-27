5 signings that will light up the Premier League this season

Naby Keita

The transfer window has shut in the Premier League, producing a lot of drama, surprises and mouth-watering deals before its closure. Like their European rivals, English clubs participated brilliantly in transfer activities this summer, acquiring a number of incredible superstars and sending fantastic messages across the division.

Merseyside outfit, Liverpool, emerged as the winners of the transfer window in the English top flight, spending a whopping £170 million and signing amazing superstars including the likes of Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita.

It is evident that the competition will produce a lot of excitement this season, with these incredible signings looking to entertain us with their amazing talents during the campaign. Therefore, we take a look at 5 new recruits that will set the division ablaze with their fantastic abilities this term:

#5. Richarlison

The attacker has started the campaign in great form

Brazilian winger, Richarlison left his native club, Fluminense and completed a move to Watford in the Premier League last year. After impressing in his debut campaign in the English top flight, the attacker earned a massive move to join fellow EPL club, Everton this summer.

Richarlison surprised everyone with his immediate influence at the Goodison Park this season. It took him just 17 minutes to open his account and he has gone on to add 2 more goals to his name - raising his tally to an incredible 3 in 3 matches so far.

The Brazilian has been in sensational form ever since the campaign began and he will continue tormenting opposition defenders in the English top flight with his electrifying pace, amazing dribbling skills, and incredible goalscoring knack.

