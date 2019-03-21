×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Analysing the similarities between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Sir Alex Ferguson's managerial style

Andrew Rodrigues
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
425   //    21 Mar 2019, 00:29 IST

Ole and his mentor
Ole and his mentor

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always emphasized the importance of Sir Alex Ferguson on his career. Under his watch, Solskjaer played 366 games plundering 126 goals becoming a fan favourite and a United legend in the process. During his time at United, he honed his craft under one of the best managers of all time.

Ole still calls Sir Alex as his boss as he did in the post-match conference after the 3-1 win against Huddersfield earlier in his tenure. Ahead of his first game against Cardiff City, Solskjaer explained that the Scott has been his role model in his formative years as manager. Ole would have done his former manager proud after a fine start to his managerial career at United has put him in the pole position to land the permanent job this summer. In this short but impressive reign, the Norwegian has shown glimpses of the knowledge he acquired under Sir Alex.

 So here are 5 similarities between Solskjaer and Sir Alex’s managerial style.

#1 Giving Youth a chance

The Class of 92
The Class of 92

One of the most important aspects of United’s philosophy is giving the academy players a chance to shine on the biggest stage. On 30th October 1938, the club named an academy graduate in their matchday squad and ever since, they have fielded one in their squad every single game. Supporting the youth is a tradition that goes back to the days of the Busby Babes.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson joined United in 1986, he revolutionized the United youth setup which had grown stagnant and revamped the scouting system. This move paid dividends when the famous Class of 92 which included Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Phil Neville, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt helped United win multiple titles and silverware in their illustrious time at the club. 20 years later, "the babyface assassin” as he is nicknamed by the United faithful is continuing the sacred tradition of promoting youth at United.

Solskjaer has been vocal about the importance of promoting youngsters at United in his press conferences and has stayed true to his word, handing out James Garner and Tahith Chong their Premier League debuts. Ole has shown real faith in the youngsters not only in the domestic competitions but also on the European stage.

In the second leg against PSG, he decided to bring Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong on to provide some direct running and added attacking thrust. They eventually went on to win the game to create history courtesy of a goal by another academy graduate in Marcus Rashford who himself has been revitalized under Solskjaer. All these developments indicate to Solskjaer’s willingness to embrace the youth traditions at Manchester United. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Andrew Rodrigues
CONTRIBUTOR
Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should get the permanent job at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Twitter wishes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a very happy 46th birthday
RELATED STORY
Playing football the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer way
RELATED STORY
5 Things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done better than Jose Mourinho at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer winning Premier League Manager of the Month award
RELATED STORY
Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer propel Manchester United back to their golden days? 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Manchester United should appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their long-term manager
RELATED STORY
Ole on the Wheel: Solskjaer winning Manager of the Month.
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Manchester United's players under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
5 most improved Manchester United players under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us