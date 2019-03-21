Analysing the similarities between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Sir Alex Ferguson's managerial style

Ole and his mentor

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always emphasized the importance of Sir Alex Ferguson on his career. Under his watch, Solskjaer played 366 games plundering 126 goals becoming a fan favourite and a United legend in the process. During his time at United, he honed his craft under one of the best managers of all time.

Ole still calls Sir Alex as his boss as he did in the post-match conference after the 3-1 win against Huddersfield earlier in his tenure. Ahead of his first game against Cardiff City, Solskjaer explained that the Scott has been his role model in his formative years as manager. Ole would have done his former manager proud after a fine start to his managerial career at United has put him in the pole position to land the permanent job this summer. In this short but impressive reign, the Norwegian has shown glimpses of the knowledge he acquired under Sir Alex.

So here are 5 similarities between Solskjaer and Sir Alex’s managerial style.

#1 Giving Youth a chance

The Class of 92

One of the most important aspects of United’s philosophy is giving the academy players a chance to shine on the biggest stage. On 30th October 1938, the club named an academy graduate in their matchday squad and ever since, they have fielded one in their squad every single game. Supporting the youth is a tradition that goes back to the days of the Busby Babes.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson joined United in 1986, he revolutionized the United youth setup which had grown stagnant and revamped the scouting system. This move paid dividends when the famous Class of 92 which included Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Phil Neville, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt helped United win multiple titles and silverware in their illustrious time at the club. 20 years later, "the babyface assassin” as he is nicknamed by the United faithful is continuing the sacred tradition of promoting youth at United.

Solskjaer has been vocal about the importance of promoting youngsters at United in his press conferences and has stayed true to his word, handing out James Garner and Tahith Chong their Premier League debuts. Ole has shown real faith in the youngsters not only in the domestic competitions but also on the European stage.

In the second leg against PSG, he decided to bring Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong on to provide some direct running and added attacking thrust. They eventually went on to win the game to create history courtesy of a goal by another academy graduate in Marcus Rashford who himself has been revitalized under Solskjaer. All these developments indicate to Solskjaer’s willingness to embrace the youth traditions at Manchester United.

