5 similarities between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely considered as two of the greatest players in history. The duo has been at the top of the game for almost two decades, breaking records and scaling incredible milestones for club and country.

The two legendary players have different approaches to the game. Cristiano Ronaldo is more of a direct, sharp and clinical finisher. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is more of a technical and intelligent player who also thrives on his ability to create.

However, despite their numerous differences, these iconic players have several aspects in which they are similar with each other. On that note, here's a look at five such similarities between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are world-class finishers

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (in picture) are miles above anyone else in terms of finishing skills.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have made a name for themselves as two of the greatest finishers in history. The duo has broken almost all major records, continuing to impress in front of goal despite being on the wrong side of 30.

Ronaldo has scored almost 800 goals for club and country. The attacker is the all-time top scorer for Portugal with 111 strike. He is also the most prolific goalscorer in Champions League history, having scored 136 goals in Europe's elite tournament.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, also has an impressive record of 751 goals in his career with club and country. Like his Portuguese counterpart, Messi is also the all-time top scorer for his country (Argentina). He also holds the record for the most La Liga goals, with 474.

#4 Both are big-game players

The duo seldom fails to step up on the big stage.

What puts Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive class is their ability to step up on the biggest stage and drive their teams to victory. The duo is known for producing decisive performances, carrying their teams single-handedly and delivering top-notch performances.

Both superstars have scored in the most iconic of tournaments like the FIFA World Cup, Champions League, European Championship and Copa America. They've also scored and set up goals in tournament finals on multiple occasions.

Lionel Messi has a record of 31 goals and 13 assists in 44 appearances in all finals. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's record stands at 20 goals and two assists in 31 appearances.

