5 Spanish players who may play key roles under Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.21K   //    05 Jul 2018, 00:02 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Lopetegui looks set to bring a Spanish evolution to Madrid

After the endless stream of drama that had affected Los Merengues following the dramatic resignation of former manager Zinedine Zidane, things are beginning to calm down at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A club that should still be basking in the afterglow of winning its 3rd UEFA Champions League title in successive seasons and 13th overall has been on the news for reasons other than footballing excellence since the season ended.

The approach to Lopetegui and his subsequent sacking by the Spanish Football Federation, 2 days before the World Cup started to cast a pall over the appointment of the 51-year-old tactician as Real's new manager. Spain are now out of the Mundial after a dull and terrible-to-watch campaign that culminated in a penalty shootout loss to hosts Russia.

Lopetegui's time as the coach of Spain's U-21 squad has made him intimately aware of the potential of a lot of Real Madrid's Spanish contingent. A lot of them are expected to play key roles under his reign.

Here are 5 of the Spanish stars who would be key for Los Merengues under Lopetegui's reign:

#5 Marcos Llorente

Real Madrid Training Session - NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium
Llorente could get more minutes under Lopetegui

One of the more prominent graduates of La Fabrica in recent years, the youngster would have been one of the happiest players when Zidane shocked the world by announcing his exit after the UCL final.

An excellent defensive midfielder, Llorente had endured a frustrating time under the Frenchman as he only played 561 minutes last season despite the problems the team had last season.

The frustration for the 23-year-old would have been even more given the fact that he had a stellar season while on loan at Deportivo Alaves in the 2016-17 La Liga season.

Lopetegui is a manager who is renowned for giving youth a chance and will surely give Llorente the minutes he needs to show what he can do. It is expected that he will share defensive midfield duties with Carlos Casemiro and depending on how he performs, may even supplant him.

Lopetegui is a tactical manager who likes trying different solutions to various problems, as a result, a versatile player like Llorente could find himself playing in various roles. It would be up to him to take advantage of the opportunity offered.

Page 1 of 5 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Isco Suarez Marco Asensio Florentino Perez Julen Lopetegui
