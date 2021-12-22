5 special Christmas facts from the 2021-22 Premier League season

18 matchdays have gone by in the Premier League this season. We have already witnessed exceptional games, match-winning individual performances, and controversial refereeing decisions. The Premier League 2021-22 campaign somehow feels grander than ever.

With Christmas round the corner, it is time to reflect on the first half of the season. Here, we will take a look at old and new records, telling you how Premier League stars and teams have historically fared on Christmas Day.

Here are the top-five Christmas-special Premier League facts you ought to know:

#5 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ economical run

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolverhampton Wanderers played an engaging brand of football in the Premier League. They defended well, pressed better, and were always looking to go for goal.

With Santo leaving for Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the season, Bruno Lage has come in to keep up his predecessor’s good work. He has not quite managed to keep the attacking flamboyance alive, but the doggedness is still there.

Wolves have only scored 13 goals in the Premier League this season, but still find themselves in eighth position in the league. Only bottom-placed Norwich City have scored fewer goals than them. Interestingly, no team in Premier League history have managed to sit in eighth (or higher) position on Christmas Day, scoring only 13 goals.

Wolves’ economy has become a thing of beauty this season and it will be interesting to see if they can keep it up in 2022.

#4 West Ham United’s scintillating form

The Premier League is arguably the most competitive footballing league on the planet. It's full of world-class teams, all capable of going for gold or at least securing a Champions League spot. So, whenever a lightweight decides to fight the biggies, it is an exciting affair.

West Ham United have emerged as a darkhorse in the the top-four race this season. The Hammers have beaten the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, and Chelsea, even occupying the fourth spot at one point. They have lost a bit of momentum in recent weeks, but they are still well within touching distance of a Champions League spot.

West Ham will spend Christmas Day in fifth position this season, marking their best run since 2014-15, when they were in fourth place. They lost momentum in the second half of 2014-15 to eventually finish in 12th position. The Hammers will try their best not to repeat history in the 2021-22 campaign.

