5 stadiums with highest average attendance (2022-23)

The atmosphere and attendance at home grounds play a crucial role in football. The presence of passionate and vocal supporters can create an electric atmosphere that can inspire and motivate the players on the field.

The cheers, chants and songs from the crowd can also intimidate the opposition and provide a home advantage. The energy and enthusiasm of the supporters can be contagious and lift the entire team's performance to a higher level.

Moreover, the financial revenue generated from ticket sales and merchandise can also help clubs to invest in their infrastructure and recruit new players, thus improving their overall performance.

Some of the biggest clubs in Europe have huge stadiums that can house over 70,000 people. These stadiums can be intimidating to visit for any opposition.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five stadiums with the highest average attendance.

#5 San Siro (AC Milan) - 71,251

AC MIlan v SSC Napoli - Serie A

AC Milan is one of the most successful football clubs in the world, having won numerous domestic and international titles. San Siro, the club's home ground since 1926, has been an integral part of AC Milan's success and history.

The stadium, officially known as Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, has hosted many iconic matches and moments in football history, including multiple European Cup finals and World Cup matches.

The stadium's distinctive architectural design and capacity of over 80,000 spectators have made it an iconic landmark of Milan. San Siro has housed 71,251 people on average for AC Milan's home matches this season.

#4 Old Trafford (Manchester United) - 73,851

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United is one of the most successful football clubs on the planet. Their home stadium, Old Trafford, has a capacity of around 80,000 and is usually packed to the rafters thanks to the club's loyal fanbase.

Nicknamed 'The Theater of Dreams', the storied stadium, has hosted several historical matches. Manchester United have won 20 league titles and being the absolute fortress it is, Old Trafford has played a huge role in those successes.

Old Trafford is known for its electric atmosphere and has recorded an average attendance of 73,851 people this term.

centredevils. @centredevils Official: Over 2.3 million tickets have been sold for this season's games at Old Trafford, surpassing the previous record set in the 2016/17 season. Official: Over 2.3 million tickets have been sold for this season's games at Old Trafford, surpassing the previous record set in the 2016/17 season. https://t.co/U77nCXQrME

#3 Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) - 75,000

FC Bayern Muenchen v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga

Allianz Arena is home to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. It's a relatively new stadium as it opened in May 2005. Since then, the Allianz Arena has hosted several high-profile contests, including the 2011-12 UEFA Champions League final.

Bayern Munich have been ever so dominant since moving to the Allianz Arena. They've won multiple domestic and international trophies with the Allianz Arena as their home ground.

It's a modern stadium and its illuminated exterior is quite a distinct and unique feature. The exterior can be lit up in various colors to represent the teams playing inside. The Allianz Arena has been one of the most packed venues in club football for years and has had an average attendance of 75,000 this season.

#2 Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) - 78,516

Borussia Dortmund v FC Copenhagen: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund are widely renowned as a club with one of the most vociferous home support. Their home ground, Signal Iduna Park, also known as the Westfalenstadion, is nothing short of a spectacle on matchdays.

The Signal Iduna Park has become renowned for its passionate atmosphere and the 'Yellow Wall', a stand behind the goal that is the largest standing terrace in Europe. It has become a symbol of Borussia Dortmund's passionate fanbase and their unwavering support for the team.

Signal Iduna Park has a capacity of 81,365 and has recorded an average attendance of 78,516 this season.

#1 Spotify Camp Nou (Barcelona) - 85,988

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Barcelona's home ground, the Spotify Camp Nou, is the largest football stadium in Europe. It can accommodate over 99,000 people at a time and has been a vital part of Barcelona's history.

The Catalans' home ground has hosted high-profile matches in the 1982 World Cup and also the 1999 Champions League final. The stadium has been home to Barca since it was completed in 1957.

The average attendance at the Spotify Camp Nou this season is a whopping 85, 988 and that's the highest of all clubs in Europe.

Poll : 0 votes