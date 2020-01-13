5 standout performers from matchday 22 | Premier League 2019-20

Matchday 22 of the Premier League season produced its fair share of drama and standout results, as Liverpool continued their unbeaten start to the 2019-20 season. The Reds registered a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur and in doing so, became the first team in the history of Europe's top five leagues to register 20 wins out of 21 to start a league season.

Manchester City, on the other hand, put 6 past a hapless Aston Villa side as Dean Smith's side slipped into the relegation zone. In stark contrast, Watford continued their recent resurgence under Nigel Pearson as they moved out of the drop zone at the expense of Bournemouth, who are in danger of dropping down to the Championship after a series of underwhelming results.

That said, here are 5 standout performers from the Premier League weekend.

#5 Gini Wijnaldum

As Liverpool took another step towards their coronation at the end of the season, Gini Wijnaldum was in the thick of the action as he produced a commanding display in the centre of the park. The Dutchman, who has developed a reputation of popping up with key moments in big games, was at his brilliant best as he controlled the midfield with his guile and tenacity on the ball.

Known for his work rate, strength, ability to retain the ball and wriggle his way out of tight situations with relative ease, Wijnaldum ran the Spurs midfield ragged as he produced a Man of the Match display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The experienced midfielder is one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp's team sheet when fit and proved his importance to his side once again, as he produced an assured performance against a fellow top-six side.

Wijnaldum completed 100% of his dribbles with a pass completion rate of 93% and topped the charts for most successful ball recoveries (12) and take ons (5) to cap off a stunning showing for the reigning European champions.

