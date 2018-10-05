5 star players who became successful after their flop spells in the Premier League

Falcao has established himself as a top Ligue 1 striker since returning to Monaco

The Premier League is often regarded as the toughest league in Europe. It is also the richest league, with billions of dollars spent on players every year.

This money has attracted some big names over the years. But not all of these big-money moves can be termed successful. Some players have failed miserably in the league which not only made their ill-fated move look silly, but also put their playing careers in jeopardy.

Pressure of the Premier League

As we know, the Premier League is quite different from other European leagues. It is more competitive, more physically demanding and aggressive in nature. So, naturally, a player who is not physically and mentally prepared for this is going to reel under the pressure.

Over the years, some outstanding players have flopped in the league owing to their inability to settle into the team and adapt to manager's tactics.

Players who have bounced back

Some players who had awful spells in the PL pulled off a spectacular comeback after bidding farewell to their clubs.

So, here's a list of 5 players who put their careers back on track after dismal Premier League spells.

#5 Diego Forlan

Diego Forlan of Manchester United celebrates scoring

Diego Forlan, one of the greatest Uruguayan players of all time, spent two-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford.

Having signed for Manchester United in January 2002, he failed to score a single goal in the remainder of the season. In the following two seasons, he only managed to score 10 league goals, despite decent first team action.

Although he did win the Premier League title in 2003 and FA Cup in the following season, his individual talent was really seen in LaLiga, when he joined Villarreal in 2004 and Atletico Madrid 3 years later.

He was a completely different player in Spain and established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe, winning La Liga top scorer award in his first season with El Submarino Amarillo. He also shared the European Golden Shoe award with Thierry Henry that season.

He would again win the Pichichi trophy and European Golden Shoe in 2009 with Atletico Madrid.

