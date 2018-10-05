×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 star players who became successful after their flop spells in the Premier League

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
332   //    05 Oct 2018, 18:05 IST

AS Monaco v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Falcao has established himself as a top Ligue 1 striker since returning to Monaco

The Premier League is often regarded as the toughest league in Europe. It is also the richest league, with billions of dollars spent on players every year.

This money has attracted some big names over the years. But not all of these big-money moves can be termed successful. Some players have failed miserably in the league which not only made their ill-fated move look silly, but also put their playing careers in jeopardy.

Pressure of the Premier League

As we know, the Premier League is quite different from other European leagues. It is more competitive, more physically demanding and aggressive in nature. So, naturally, a player who is not physically and mentally prepared for this is going to reel under the pressure.

Over the years, some outstanding players have flopped in the league owing to their inability to settle into the team and adapt to manager's tactics.

Players who have bounced back

Some players who had awful spells in the PL pulled off a spectacular comeback after bidding farewell to their clubs.

So, here's a list of 5 players who put their careers back on track after dismal Premier League spells.

#5 Diego Forlan

Diego Forlan of Manchester United celebrates scoring
Diego Forlan of Manchester United celebrates scoring

Diego Forlan, one of the greatest Uruguayan players of all time, spent two-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford.

Having signed for Manchester United in January 2002, he failed to score a single goal in the remainder of the season. In the following two seasons, he only managed to score 10 league goals, despite decent first team action.

Although he did win the Premier League title in 2003 and FA Cup in the following season, his individual talent was really seen in LaLiga, when he joined Villarreal in 2004 and Atletico Madrid 3 years later.

He was a completely different player in Spain and established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe, winning La Liga top scorer award in his first season with El Submarino Amarillo. He also shared the European Golden Shoe award with Thierry Henry that season.

He would again win the Pichichi trophy and European Golden Shoe in 2009 with Atletico Madrid.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Radamel Falcao Jerome Boateng Football Top 5/Top 10
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Most Successful Teams in Premier League History
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could light up the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Four successful managers who struggled at Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 goalscorers for a single club in Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 big players who could leave the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
5 most polarising players of all time in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who disappeared completely in...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Spanish exports to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Premier League strikers who are yet to open their...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
Tomorrow BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
Tomorrow BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
Tomorrow TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us