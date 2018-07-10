Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 stars who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Kartik Mathur
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.39K   //    10 Jul 2018, 20:04 IST

Real Madrid CF v FC Schalke 04 - UEFA Champions League
Will Ronaldo leave Real Mad

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Real Madrid after the forward himself told the press after winning the Champions League that he is not sure about where he will play next season.

The 33-year-old star man has always had rumours surrounding him but this time it looks certain that the Portuguese is set Madrid once and for all after reportedly having his release clause reduced from a whopping 1 billion euros to a much more reasonable 100 million euros.

With Juventus apparently interested in a deal and with Real Madrid set to lose their star man, here are 5 players who I think can replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

#5 MARCO ASENSIO


Real Madrid v Valencia - La Liga
Can Asensio step up?

Asensio is definitely an outside option for replacing Ronaldo. The 22-year-old has found minutes hard to come by after his move from Mallorca in 2014. Having bought him for a mere 4 million Euros, he has proved to be a real bargain for the Madrid side.

He is now one of the hottest properties in the world right now. He is already well integrated into the Real Madrid squad and he is already known to have a powerful left foot, with an eye for long-range goals. The new Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui was previously the manager of the Spain National team and thus Asensio has already played under him and thus he already knows what Asensio can bring to the table.

Asensio recently signed a new contract binding him to the cub till 2023 and the deal also contains a buyout clause of 700 million Euros.

So it seems that he will not be leaving Madrid anytime soon. By making him Ronaldo's replacement, Asensio will not only get more playing time but will also save Madrid millions of euros.

