5 stars who fell out with Jose Mourinho

Mahendra Raju FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 4.98K // 26 Jul 2018, 17:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is undoubtedly one of the all-time managerial-greats. He is known for his mind-games, spectacular press conferences, ‘park-the-bus’ style of play and more importantly his ability to produce the results when it matters most, and of course, win trophies.

Apart from all of that, he is credited for nurturing and developing young talents into truly world-class players. Ricardo Carvalho, Deco, Arjen Robben, Didier Drogba, Raphael Varane, Angel Di Maria and Mesut Ozil are a few such examples.

However, there have been a few players who have clashed with him on numerous occasions. Here are 5 players who would do anything to avoid Jose Mourinho for their second time:

#5 Bastian Schweinsteiger

Schweinsteiger was treated poorly by Mourinho at Manchester United

The German midfielder was signed by Louis van Gaal for the 2015-16 season for just £6.5 million from Bayern Munich. Unfortunately, things did not go too well for the World Cup winner as he made just 18 appearances. In fact, Schweinsteiger looked too tired a player. Things only went downhill the next season with the arrival of new manager Jose Mourinho.

Just days into his arrival, Mourinho dropped the Champions League winner from the first-team and sent him to train with the club’s Under-23 side. Notwithstanding, he also omitted the German from the Europa League squad and was even written off as an asset in their published accounts.

Schweinsteiger briefly returned in October and then in the new year, before finally being sold to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

1 / 5 NEXT