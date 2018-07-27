Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 stars who played for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.56K   //    27 Jul 2018, 11:51 IST

The
The big three

Serie A, the major Italian football league has been around for more than a century but just three clubs have managed to maintain a stranglehold on it since its inception. They are Messieurs Inter, Milan and Juve.

These three clubs have clinched the league title in 70 of the 114 seasons played thus far. This dominance has increased further since the turn of the millennium, as Roma were the last side aside from these three to win the Serie A which was back in 2001.

Due to their supremacy in Italy, most of the elite players ply their trade at these clubs. Some truly historic players have played in Milan and Turin over the years like Zinedine Zidane, Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Del Piero.

Many of these players have actually played at all three clubs, something which is rare to see in European leagues. On that note, here are 5 players who played for Milan, Inter and Juventus.

#5 Patrick Vieira

US Citta di Palermo v FC Inter Milan - Serie A
Vieira won most of his Italian silverware at Inter

Vieira is prominently remembered for his marauding displays at Arsenal where he enjoyed great success. His time in Italy is not recognised to that extent.

He appeared for Milan in the very beginning when he was a just a teenager. Vieira managed just 5 appearances in the 1995-96 season, before Arsenal signed him for £3.5 million to couple his arrival with the one of Arsene Wenger.

After a lengthy spell in London, he moved to Juventus in 2005. Wenger said the main reason for Vieira's departure was to enable the development of Fabregas. Vieira had a successful first season in Turin as they won the league title.

However, match-fixing allegations against Juventus were proved correct and they were stripped of the title and were relegated. Vieira jumped ship, signing for Inter Milan. He won four successive league titles at the San Siro, despite his limited involvment.


Parth Athale
ANALYST
Football is the bread and butter in my sports palate and I devour it with condiments such as basketball and tennis.
