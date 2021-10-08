5 statement signings Newcastle United can make under Saudi ownership

After nearly a year and a half of complications, complaints and legal cases, Newcastle United has finally been taken over by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The estimated £300 million pound takeover bid is all but confirmed, with the unpopular Mike Ashley finally exiting Newcastle. Their fortunes have now dramatically turned around, now being backed by the richest owners in all of world football

A storied history combined with a feverishly passionate fan base put Newcastle in prime position to challenge for the Premier League title and perhaps even further. Here are

5 statement signings that Newcastle United could make to announce their rebrand

#5 Kalidou Koulibaly

SSC Napoli v Genoa CFC - Serie A

Newcastle United have been notorious for their unreliable form at the back over their current top flight spell. This is despite the pragmatic tactics of Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce. Whilst club captain Jamal Lascalles is a shoe in, Newcastle will need some resolve and determination at the center of defense.

The vastly experienced and remarkably blessed Kalidou Koulibaly could be the perfect transformative signing. The Senagalese center-back has been a powerhouse in his now seven-year spell at Napoli, proving to be imperious in the air and intercepting stray passes.

90min @90min_Football The art of the slide tackle. Kalidou Koulibaly. 😍 The art of the slide tackle. Kalidou Koulibaly. 😍https://t.co/EeZu3E18gZ

Still only 30, Koulibaly has plenty left to offer as one of the elite center-backs in world football. Despite the biggest clubs in Europe approaching, he has stayed at Napoli. It might be the perfect time to switch, with the new Newcastle owners capable of accepting Napoli's hard bargain.

#4 Gareth Bale

Wales v Estonia - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Many would argue Gareth Bale's best years are behind him. But the Welshman had a surprisingly strong impact on his loan move to Tottenham Hotspur towards the end of last season. He scored 16 goals in just 34 appearances for the North Londoners.

Real Madrid hope that their expensive asset will deliver to his maximum ability. But he has once again been sidelined with injuries, making just three appearances this season. His Real Madrid chapter is almost certainly coming to an acrimonious and expensive end this year.

The Carrick Era 🇮🇪 @EraReformed Gareth Bale should be Newcastle’s first marquee signing next season Gareth Bale should be Newcastle’s first marquee signing next season https://t.co/egYrJfeXGW

When fit and happy, Bale is one of the most lethal inside forwards of his generation and a global superstar in the game. He is a multi-time Champions League winner with a certifiable pedigree. If they sign Bale, it would be an immediate announcement of Newcastle United's desire to attract the very best in the world to Tyneside.

