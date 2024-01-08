5 strikers Arsenal should target this month

Arsenal have failed to show the same potency in front of goal this season as they did last season. Back-to-back defeats to West Ham United and Fulham have put a huge dent in their Premier League title hopes. The loss to West Ham emphasized the need for more options upfront with the Gunners failing to score a goal despite having 30 shots.

Eddie Nketiah has struggled so far this season, with reports already circulating that Arsenal are looking to sell him this month to raise money for transfers. With Gabriel Jesus struggling with injuries this season, the Brazilian has not been able to find his best form, forcing Arsenal to look into the transfer market for a reliable goalscorer.

The acquisition is not going to be an easy one with all the finances and with Financial Fair Play to keep in mind, but Arsenal will have to find a way around it, including selling several fringe players.

That said, here are five strikers Arsenal should target this month to keep their title hopes alive.

#1 Ivan Toney

Everyone will be eager to see where Toney ends up at the end of this month.

Brentford's Ivan Toney has been on Arsenal's radar for quite a while now. With the striker's betting suspension ending in a few days, everyone will be eager to see where he ends up.

Toney hasn't played a match since May due to the suspension he received for betting charges. Still, the England international is a proven Premier League goalscorer and would be a perfect addition to Arteta's team. In his 68 Premier League appearances, Toney has scored 32 goals; a tally which equates to around one goal every other game.

He is a massive aerial threat thanks to his strength and intelligence, and his style of play will help with a low block. His link-up play and creativity are vastly underrated too and Brentford knows this and have slapped a £100 million price tag on him.

The transfer is not going to be easy but if Arsenal want to make a statement like they did by signing Declan Rice, they will need to figure something out. Maybe an initial loan deal with an option to buy, like Arsenal have done with David Raya, could see the deal go through.

#2 Serhou Guirassy

VfB Stuttgart v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

Not a name that everyone might be familiar with, but Serhou Guirassy is one of the fastest-rising strikers in the Bundesliga. The Guinean star is enjoying an extraordinary season so far for Struggart, having scored 19 goals across all competitions so far.

Guirassy is comfortable on either foot, is good in tight spaces, has speed, and is quite a threat in the air. With a conversion rate of 41%, he offers the clinical finishing that Arsenal desperately lack.

In his third year with the German club, it took Guirassy some time to find his feet and now he has several clubs after him. At 27, he is of the same age as Ivan Toney and could be a cheaper option than the Brentford striker.

Guirassy would want to be given the chance to play at the highest level and Arsenal could offer him that opportunity. With a low release clause of just £15 million, this is a very realistic option for the Gunners.

#3 Dominic Solanke

Solanke's impressive form this season has seen a lot of clubs come after him.

Another player who is a surprise name on this list is Dominic Solanke. Although he will not be Arsenal's first choice, Solanke is a good backup option in case they don't get who they want.

Dominic Solanke has been shutting between the Premier League and the Championship for the last few seasons and finally seems to have found his best form. The Bournemouth striker has already notched up 12 goals in the league this season and has an impressive goal conversion of 24 percent. He has also impressed with his anchor play and aerial presence in the box.

The Cherries will not want to let their star striker leave in the middle of the season. However, several other clubs are showing an interest in him, and if a bidding war ensues they could be tempted to let him go for a significant transfer fee.

#4 Benjamin Sesko

Sesko could be a viable option short-term option for Arsenal.

Benjamin Sesko joined RB Leipzig at the start of this season so it might seem a bit far-fetched to see him joining Arsenal. Also, given the fact that he is just 20 years old, he is not exactly the caliber of player Arsenal is looking for given that they are challenging for the Premier League title.

Sesko was branded as the next Erling Haaland and he did show glimpses of it during his time at RB Salzburg. However, since moving to Leipzig, the Slovakian striker has failed to nail down a regular spot in the starting 11. Out of the 22 appearances, he has only started six matches but he has managed to score seven goals so far.

Sesko has a lot of potential and is certainly one to watch for the future. However, he might not like the fact that he is not getting as much game time as he would have thought. But Leipzig will not want to let one of their bright prospects leave after just six months.

Despite that, reports of him leaving have been circulating. If Arsenal can't acquire their top targets maybe signing, Sesko on a loan deal for the rest of the season could be a viable option.

#5 Santiago Gimenez

Gimenez would be the ideal signing for Arsenal should they be able to pay his transfer fee.

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez's name has been doing the rounds as a potential back-up should Arsenal fail to sign Ivan Toney. The 22-year-old Mexican striker has been a shining light for the Dutch club having scored 20 goals in all competitions already this season with his total tally being 43 goals in 67 appearances.

Gimenez is known for his movement and has great attacking instincts. He is always looking to get get on the end of through balls and crosses and can strike a ball very cleanly making him a constant threat. His eye for goal is something Arsenal desperately needs at the moment.

The problem that arises as with any transfer in January is the money. Giminez's current contract runs till 2026 and reports suggest that he will cost around £60million.

Dutch icon Ruud Gullit has even claimed that Gimenez would fit in well in north London, arguing that Feyenoord's similar style to the Gunners' makes it a perfect fit. He said (via Football London):

"I think Santiago Gimenez would be a good fit for Arsenal as Feyenoord play similar football. He'd be used to that and it'd be easier for him to fit in."