5 strikers Barcelona could have signed instead of Luuk de Jong

Barcelona's lack of depth up front is quite glaring. The Blaugrana parted ways with many attackers during the summer transfer window, including Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Francisco Trincao.

The likes of Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati have all entered the new season with injury concerns. Considering the same, Ronald Koeman was forced to add a striker to his options, and Luuk de Jong was signed on loan from Sevilla.

B/R Football @brfootball Barca presented new signing Luuk de Jong at Camp Nou 📸 Barca presented new signing Luuk de Jong at Camp Nou 📸 https://t.co/46nss9aO46

The Dutch forward has, however, had an unconvincing start to life in Catalonia. Although he has a goal to his name in four games, his performances have been nothing to write home about. De Jong appears too sluggish and lacks the technical ability to be a Barcelona striker.

Other than being Ronald Koeman's countryman, it is difficult to see any reason why the 31-year-old was given the nod. In fact, Barcelona could've done better by signing five other strikers as mentioned below:

#5 Alexandre Lacazette

The Arsenal forward was also linked with a move to Barcelona.

Alexandre Lacazette was one of the few players who were linked with a switch to Barcelona during the summer transfer window before the club signed Luuk de Jong. The Arsenal forward has been on Barcelona's radar for quite some time, and he's surely a better option than his Dutch counterpart.

Lacazette is a striker with impressive technical skills. He can link up with his teammates well, and is a good user of the ball. He also has a good eye for goal, scoring 17 times for the Gunners in 43 games across competitions last season.

The Frenchman has begun the new campaign on an impressive note, with two goals and an assist to his name in four appearances across competitions.

#4 Iago Aspas

The Spaniard is quicker and more technical than Luuk de Jong.

Iago Aspas has been one of the finest attackers in La Liga over the last few years. His role as a ball-playing striker, and ability to score and create means he would've been a better addition to Barcelona ahead of Luuk de Jong.

The Celta Vigo forward bagged an impressive 14 goals and 13 assists in 33 appearances in the Spanish top flight last season. He is quick, connects well with the ball, and can also play in multiple positions in attack. Most importantly, the Spaniard wouldn't have cost much, with his transfer value standing at a meagre €9 million, as per Transfermarkt.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav