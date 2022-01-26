5 strikers with the best shot conversion rate in Europe this season (2021-22)

The top five European leagues boast some of the best forwards in world football. These strikers know how to do their job well even though putting the ball in the back of the net isn't as easy as it looks.

It is essential for a striker to score regularly and make the most of every chance that falls his way. While the number of goals scored takes utmost priority, doing so efficiently is the mark of a world-class striker. Efficient strikers need fewer chances to score a goal for their team.

The names on this list are all masters of their craft, scoring consistently and efficiently. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the five strikers with the best shot conversion rate in Europe’s top 5 leagues.

#5 Hugo Ekitike - 32%

Reims' Hugo Ekitike (Image courtesy: www.ligue1.com)

Hugo Ekitike may not be known to many, but his recent run of form suggests that he will soon get the world’s attention. The 19-year-old has scored eight goals in the first half of Ligue 1 this season, establishing himself as one of Europe's brightest young talents. He is the top scoring teenager in Europe's top five leagues through the first half of the campaign.

Born and raised in Reims, Ekitike was part of the club’s academy and grew up idolizing Reims’ players. Ekitike made his Reims debut in October 2020, but joined Danish side Vejle on loan as he wanted more playing time. Back with his beloved club at the start of the 2021-22 season, Ekitike has proven to be a gem for Reims.

Ekitike has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 18 Ligue 1 appearances. His shot conversion rate is 32%. The young Frenchman has attracted the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Newcastle United who are interested in bringing him on board.

#4 Juanmi - 34%

Real Betis v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga Santander

Real Betis’ Juanmi has had the best La Liga season of his life. The Spaniard has a shot conversion rate of 34% which ranks amongst the best in the league. Juanmi has been in top form over the last couple of months and won La Liga’s Player of the Month award in December.

His goalscoring form has been exceptional and Real Betis have a lot to thank him for. Juanmi has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 19 La Liga appearances.

He is currently tied with Vinicius Jr. and Raul de Tomas in second for the most goals scored the league this season. Karim Benzema leads the goalscoring chart with 17 goals, and it seems hard to catch him.

Betis are currently third in La Liga and are serious contenders for the European places. Betis’ frontmen have been incredible this season, scoring 41 goals in 22 games. They are only behind leaders Real Madrid (47) for the most goals scored.

