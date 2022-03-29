5 strikers who could be on the move this summer

The most recent summer transfer window featured a host of deals that were unexpected for many. Several players have made the move to greener pastures and have benefited greatly from it.

While not all of these deals have worked out, the fact remains that the summer has an aura of uncertainty about it. With the summer transfer window expected to open in just over two months, there is no doubt we are in for a blockbuster.

Let's take a look at the five strikers who could be on the move this summer.

#5. Alexandre Lacazette | Arsenal

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

Alexandre Lacazette has been relentlessly linked with a move away from Arsenal.

Lacazette signed for Arsenal in 2017 for a reported €53 million, becoming the club's record signing at the time. He has spent five years with the club and has won an FA Cup and a Community Shield.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Alexandre Lacazette has scored his 200th club career goal (129 Lyon, 71 Arsenal)



His penalty ended a 9-game run without scoring, the joint-longest of his Arsenal career Alexandre Lacazette has scored his 200th club career goal (129 Lyon, 71 Arsenal)His penalty ended a 9-game run without scoring, the joint-longest of his Arsenal career ⚽️ Alexandre Lacazette has scored his 200th club career goal (129 Lyon, 71 Arsenal)His penalty ended a 9-game run without scoring, the joint-longest of his Arsenal career https://t.co/Lf8gDDHZyr

Lacazette's role at the club has evolved many times over the years. Signed as a striker, he now finds himself playing as more of a second striker who is heavily involved in build-up play.

He is now a key part of the young Arsenal side and has been in great touch this season. The 30-year-old has four league goals and seven assists to his name this year and sees his contract expiring at the end of the season. It remains to be seen if Lacazette will extend his contract or leave Arsenal in the summer.

#4. Harry Kane | Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League

Harry Kane is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the world.

Kane has been with Tottenham since 2009 and has evolved into one of the best footballers on the world stage.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Harry Kane has already achieved so much in his career, and there is still time for more...



A special episode of One of the greatest goalscorers of his generationHarry Kane has already achieved so much in his career, and there is still time for more...A special episode of #WhatIWore with the England captain drops at 12pm. One of the greatest goalscorers of his generation ✨Harry Kane has already achieved so much in his career, and there is still time for more...⏳ A special episode of #WhatIWore with the England captain drops at 12pm. https://t.co/n7ZlZFbcfb

Kane has enjoyed great individual success with Spurs. His goalscoring record is sublime and has earned him widespread appreciation. Kane was linked heavily with a move to Manchester City last year.

The Manchester outfit reportedly offered a massive fee to sign the English captain, but had their offer rejected by Spurs. With Kane turning 29 this summer, he will be yearning for a move to a bigger club and a chance to win some silverware.

#3. Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski is widely considered to be among the best players in the world.

Lewandowski has enjoyed great success throughout his career. Having represented Borussia Dortmund and now Bayern Munich, he has won the Bundesliga a mammoth nine times.

William Hill @WilliamHill



- 632

- 462

- 128



Bundesliga

DFL-Supercup

DFB-Pokal

Champions League

UEFA SuperCup

Club World Cup



At the age of 33, he's still one of the best players in the world. Happy Birthday, Robert Lewandowski.- 632- 462- 128BundesligaDFL-SupercupDFB-PokalChampions LeagueUEFA SuperCupClub World CupAt the age of 33, he's still one of the best players in the world. Happy Birthday, Robert Lewandowski. 👕 - 632⚽️ - 462🅰️ - 128🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Bundesliga🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 DFL-Supercup🏆🏆🏆🏆DFB-Pokal🏆 Champions League🏆 UEFA SuperCup🏆 Club World CupAt the age of 33, he's still one of the best players in the world. 🙌 https://t.co/LfyCSNg1Qr

He has also won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich and is regarded as one of the most consistent players in the world. He regularly sets astronomical figures for goals every season and has several individual records to his name.

Lewandowski has been linked with a shock move away from Bayern. The Pole has reportedly seen his contract talks stall of late, opening up about the idea that he may leave the club. Several clubs have shown interest, but details are yet to be discussed.

#2. Erling Haaland | Borussia Dortmund

1. FC Köln v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in world football right now.

Haaland has been at the center of media attention ever since his debut season with RB Salzburg in 2019. Over the last three years, Haaland has scored an extraordinary number of goals and finds himself amongst the best strikers in the world.

Squawka @Squawka Erling Haaland’s record for Dortmund:



◎ 77 games

◉ 78 goals



Rediculous! 🤖 Erling Haaland’s record for Dortmund: ◎ 77 games ◉ 78 goalsRediculous! 🤖 https://t.co/0SM9LKNvIf

Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund in 2020 and has been in blistering form ever since. He has scored 80 goals in just 82 appearances for the club, averaging almost one goal per game.

Haaland understandably has several suitors, including the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona. While the tabloids have linked him to all these clubs, these deals exist only in theory. The upcoming summer will certainly decide the next phase of Haaland's career.

#1. Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester United

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo is a household name in world football.

Ronaldo has had a long and extremely successful career so far. He has represented Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United and has won every trophy at club level over the course of his career.

Ronaldo is considered by many to be the greatest goalscorer of all time. He has 807 career goals to his name and leads the all-time charts, cementing his place as one of the best to ever play in the game.

bwin_UK @bwin_uk Portugal's record scorer

Real Madrid's record scorer

All-time leading Champions League scorer

Most goals in the history of football

31 major honours including 5x Champions League & 5x Ballon d'Or



Happy 36th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo.



#HBD #CR7 Portugal's record scorerReal Madrid's record scorerAll-time leading Champions League scorerMost goals in the history of football31 major honours including 5x Champions League & 5x Ballon d'OrHappy 36th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo. #CR7 36 🇵🇹 Portugal's record scorer🇪🇸 Real Madrid's record scorer 🔥 All-time leading Champions League scorer⚽️ Most goals in the history of football🏆 31 major honours including 5x Champions League & 5x Ballon d'OrHappy 36th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo. 🎈#HBD #CR7 #CR736 https://t.co/coeNQX6nYG

Last summer's transfer window saw Ronaldo re-join United in a deal that was unexpected for many. With United currently fighting it out for a UEFA Champions League spot, many expect Ronaldo to leave if the club are unable to do so.

Currently in the twilight years of his career, Ronaldo will be looking to be part of a club that is able to challenge for Europe's top prizes.

