5 strikers Real Madrid might target instead of Kylian Mbappe

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.79K   //    11 Mar 2019, 22:03 IST

Real Madrid need to look beyond Mbappe
Real Madrid need to look beyond Mbappe

It has been a travesty of a season for Real Madrid. The defending European champions will end this season trophyless, the first time since the last dark days of the Jose Mourinho era.

The signs had already looked ominous right from the beginning of the season; Zinedine Zidane's surprising resignation after three-peating the UEFA Champions League and then the shocking transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Shameful losses across competitions (seven losses at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga alone), non-performing stars, off-field strife and so much more has been the norm this season.

This has cost Julen Lopetegui his job. His replacement, Santiago Solari has been an embarrassing failure and most certainly won't be at the helm next season.

The name; Kylian Mbappe is one that has been linked often to the club. Club president, Florentino Perez has expressed his admiration for the teenage prodigy for a long time (even before he moved to PSG).

The pursuit of the World Cup winner stopped the club from going after strikers in the summer. This led to a club of Real Madrid's stature being forced to play with ineffectual strikers like Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz.

PSG are not likely to let their star man go (or for a very hefty fee) and with other positions also needing reinforcement, Los Blancos will need to shift attention to other strikers.

Here is a look at 5 potential targets:

#5 Krzysztof Piątek (AC Milan)

Piatek could be brilliant in the white of Real Madrid
Piatek could be brilliant in the white of Real Madrid
The Polish hitman has had a debut season for the ages in Serie A. This had led to people forgetting that until July last year, Piatek was still plying his trade in the Polish Ekstraklasa with Cracovia Kraków.

Signed by Serie A side, Genoa for just €4.5m in July 2018, his adaptation to top-level football has been unreal. He has displayed the sort of deadly finishing Benzema has failed to provide at the Bernabeu this season.

He started like a house on fire at Genoa, hitting 13 goals in 19 Serie A matches for the Rossoblu. The decision of Gonzalo Higuain to join Chelsea on loan meant AC Milan needed a new number 9.

Piatek was identified as the right man to fill this hole and a €35m deal was agreed. He has continued his exploits with 6 goals in 7 games for the Rossoneri.

Were Real Madrid to make a move for him, Piatek has shown enough to suggest he can flourish at the Bernabeu as well.

A willing runner/worker, his hold-up play, improvisation, and positioning are as good as the world's best marksmen. Aged just 23, he is still learning his trade and could become an amazing value-for-money signing for Los Merengues.

The Milan side has realistic hopes of making the UCL next season and will resist any attempt to get their newly-minted goal getter out of the San Siro. If Real Madrid really wants him, Perez is going to have to shell out the big bucks.

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
