×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 strikers who could replace Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United

Kian Long
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.81K   //    26 Oct 2018, 18:52 IST

Romelu Lukaku has been non-existent for Manchester United recently
Romelu Lukaku has been non-existent for Manchester United recently

Romelu Lukaku is in shocking form for Manchester United this season. The striker is falling further and further behind his Premier League pack. He is suffering from an eight-game goal drought with his club, despite impressing on the international stage this season.

There are many reasons why this could be the case, but one thing's for sure, the Belgian needs to be doing better.

Manchester United have needed him the most in the past week. They took on Lukaku's former club Chelsea, and Juventus in the space of just days, but he was virtually invisible in both of those games.

When you're playing for a club as big as United, the scrutiny means you have to perform consistently. Lukaku hasn't been doing that, in fact, he's not been performing at all. That said, United may look to invest in another attacking option this January. Here are five they should be considering.

#1 Mauro Icardi - Inter Milan

Mauro Icardi scored in the Milan derby
Icardi is an out-and-out striker, finishing all types of chances

Icardi is consistently linked with a move to the Premier League. Before Arsenal secured their two strikers, he was linked with them, but now Maurizio Sarri of Chelsea is reported to be interested in him.

And it's not difficult to see why. If you don't count Cristiano Ronaldo as a striker, then Icardi is probably the best striker in Serie A currently. He has scored 4 goals and has provided 2 assists in the Italian league, but most notably he scored the deciding goal in the Derby della Madonnina with AC Milan.

This shows that he is a big-game player. Well, he's a lot more reliable than Lukaku is anyway. If United are to be taken seriously, then they need to be doing well against the Premier League top six, and the European powerhouses. They can't keep rolling over, and their attacking options can't keep shying away.

Icardi is an out-and-out striker, finishing all types of chances. Where Lukaku is limited, Icardi will bag goals from all types of situations.

Icardi will be hard to sign, but he's shown interest in moving abroad several times before. While a move to London is a lot more attractive than a move to Manchester, Mourinho has never been one to shy away from competition with Chelsea.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Edinson Cavani Insigne Lorenzo Old Trafford Football Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Kian Long
CONTRIBUTOR
An 18 year old college student looking to share my thoughts on the beautiful game of football. I'm a supporter of Arsenal, but a lover of football in general. I try to write in an unbiased manner, and I love connecting with readers!
Manchester United legend blasts Alexis Sanchez, Romelu...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons for Romelu Lukaku's goal drought with...
RELATED STORY
Romelu Lukaku Equals Didier Drogba's Premier League tally...
RELATED STORY
Four players that could replace Alexis Sanchez at...
RELATED STORY
Five players who could be crucial for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
5 Strikers Who Regretted Leaving Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 best Premier League strikers to have never won the...
RELATED STORY
Romelu Lukaku reveals his secret mentor
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
Tomorrow BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
Tomorrow WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us