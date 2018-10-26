5 strikers who could replace Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United

Kian Long FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.81K // 26 Oct 2018, 18:52 IST

Romelu Lukaku has been non-existent for Manchester United recently

Romelu Lukaku is in shocking form for Manchester United this season. The striker is falling further and further behind his Premier League pack. He is suffering from an eight-game goal drought with his club, despite impressing on the international stage this season.

There are many reasons why this could be the case, but one thing's for sure, the Belgian needs to be doing better.

Manchester United have needed him the most in the past week. They took on Lukaku's former club Chelsea, and Juventus in the space of just days, but he was virtually invisible in both of those games.

When you're playing for a club as big as United, the scrutiny means you have to perform consistently. Lukaku hasn't been doing that, in fact, he's not been performing at all. That said, United may look to invest in another attacking option this January. Here are five they should be considering.

#1 Mauro Icardi - Inter Milan

Icardi is an out-and-out striker, finishing all types of chances

Icardi is consistently linked with a move to the Premier League. Before Arsenal secured their two strikers, he was linked with them, but now Maurizio Sarri of Chelsea is reported to be interested in him.

And it's not difficult to see why. If you don't count Cristiano Ronaldo as a striker, then Icardi is probably the best striker in Serie A currently. He has scored 4 goals and has provided 2 assists in the Italian league, but most notably he scored the deciding goal in the Derby della Madonnina with AC Milan.

This shows that he is a big-game player. Well, he's a lot more reliable than Lukaku is anyway. If United are to be taken seriously, then they need to be doing well against the Premier League top six, and the European powerhouses. They can't keep rolling over, and their attacking options can't keep shying away.

Icardi is an out-and-out striker, finishing all types of chances. Where Lukaku is limited, Icardi will bag goals from all types of situations.

Icardi will be hard to sign, but he's shown interest in moving abroad several times before. While a move to London is a lot more attractive than a move to Manchester, Mourinho has never been one to shy away from competition with Chelsea.

