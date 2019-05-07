5 Strikers who impressed the most in Serie A this season

It has once again been an eventful season for Juventus as the Turin club has managed to win the Serie A title for the 8th successive time. It has truly been an entertaining Serie A season where strikers from some of the lesser known teams have demonstrated their goals scoring abilities.

These strikers have played a vital role for their team and as the competition enters its final phase the race for the top goal scorer will surely get exciting. There are forwards who have a different style of play and they change their game as per the strengths of the opposition.

As the level of competitiveness in the Italian Serie A continues to be very high the strikers have looked to alter their game tactically which has always been the hallmark for forwards who have looked to play offensively as well as defensively.

These strikers have taken the charge from the front and have shown their remarkable consistency to score during crucial situations. They have also shown the required intelligence and presence of mind to outclass the opposition's defense.

The Legendary Cristiano Ronaldo is an obvious choice in the list but there are others too, who have impressed with some fine performances. We take a look at 5 such strikers who have impressed the most this Serie A season.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was a slow starter in the Serie A as the striker missed a lot of goal scoring opportunities in some games, but the 33-year-old managed to find his form mid-season. His darting forays has unsettled the opposition’s defense, while he has showcased his class with his sensational finishing and his accelerating pace.

His counter-attacks have outclassed the best defenses, while his intensity and resolute approach on the field has boosted his teammates to give their best on the field. The Portugal international has scored 21 goals in 29 matches this season with 8 assists to his name.

The flamboyant forward has linked up well with the midfield and has been the key in the Juventus forward line. The 33-year-old had expressed his disappointment when his side couldn’t make it to the semifinals of the Champions League but the former Real Madrid player had stated that the team will surely try to make amends in the next season.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri had claimed that Ronaldo has always been crucial for his side’s success during pressure situations in the current season. Ronaldo also netted 6 goals in 9 Champions League games this season with 2 assists to his name.

