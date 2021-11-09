5 strikers Xavi could sign for Barcelona in January

Xavi Hernandez was unveiled as the new head coach at FC Barcelona on November 10.

The Spaniard was announced as the replacement for Ronald Koeman and left Qatar outfit Al-Sadd to rejoin Blaugrana, this time as the head coach. The announcement has been described as a poetic reunion between the club and one of its most influential players.

Xavi was renowned for his fluid passing, which he was known for enforcing during his time in Qatar. There is no doubt he will continue to enforce his style on Barcelona.

Barcelona are currently struggling as they sit in 9th position in the La Liga table. The Spaniard will look to take them back to their halcyon days when they dominated world football.

The Barcelona squad certainly require some reinforcement in their ranks. While the squad is blessed with raw young talent like Ansu Fati, Pedri and others, there is certainly a requirement for some additions in attack.

Let's take a look at five strikers Xavi could sign in January.

#5. Andrea Belotti - Torino

Italy v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Semi-final

Andrea Belotti has found himself on the watchlists of several top European clubs.

The Italian had a brilliant season last time out, representing Torino and the Italian national side. Belotti has been with Torino since 2015 and boasts quite the impressive record for the club.

In the six years since joining, Belotti has made 236 appearances. He has scored an excellent 107 goals, while also registering 27 assists. He also has 39 appearances to his name for the national side.

Belotti grabbed a lot of attention during UEFA Euro 2020 this summer, displaying his talents as an orthodox striker. Despite facing stiff competition for the striker role, Belotti impressed during his limited game time.

He has been on the radar of several clubs and would certainly be a welcome addition to the Barcelona side. Currently 27 years old, Belotti brings a wealth of experience and looks seemingly close to hitting his peak.

#4. Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina

Hellas Verona FC v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic has grabbed headlines over the past year and a half.

Vlahovic was signed by Fiorentina in 2018 and has made 97 appearances for the club since then. The Serbian striker has taken Serie A by storm with his exceptional displays over the past season. He even competed with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo for the Golden Boot, scoring 21 goals in 37 appearances.

Vlahovic already has 39 goals for Fiorentina in 97 appearances, having also provided five assists.

Vlahovic has been on the radar of many top clubs, including Arsenal, who recently made an inquiry into signing the youngster. His goalscoring abilities would definitely be a great addition to the Barcelona team.

