5 most successful football managers in recent history

From making team selections, formulating strategies, conducting training sessions and motivating players during games, a football manager has his hands full.

Football managers also have a say in the transfer policies of a club - the players they would like to sign and the ones they would like to jettison. In that backdrop, it's not surprising that a football manager often gets the boot when their team fails to produce the desired results.

At some clubs, merely delivering results isn't enough. The style of football that the team plays is also taken into cognisance. Many football managers in recent times have been ousted even after delivering titles: former Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is a notable example in this regard.

In the cut-throat world of professional football, a manager is expected to deliver results from the get-go. Long gone are the days when they were allowed time to build their legacies at a club and develop a squad that could compete for the biggest titles. In this regard, the likes of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City are glorious anomalies.

In modern-day football, managers need to hit the ground running, be on their toes at all times and exhibit tactical flexibility to outplay and outmanoeuvre the opposition because there is a lot at stake, both literally and figuratively.

Five most successful football managers since the turn of the century

Many football managers become synonymous with a particular playing style for their preference of the same.

Pep Guardiola made his name at Barcelona for his tiki-taka football, Klopp became renowned for his gegenpressing while Jose Mourinho became famous (infamous?) for introducing the 'parking the bus' style of play to frustrate creative and more skilful opposition.

Regardless of their individual preferences in terms of tactics and formations, these men and a few others have been the most successful in the highest echelons of the sport since the turn of the century. On that note, let us have a look at the five most successful football managers in the 21st century (not necessarily in terms of the trophies they delivered).

Without further ado, let's get started.

Advertisement

#5 Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most decorated managers in world football. The Italian has delivered league titles at four top-five leagues in Europe and is one of a handful of managers to have won the Champions League with two different teams.

Ancelotti, who has managed the likes of AC Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris St. Germain and Chelsea, to name a few, is currently at the helm of English club Everton, who were one of the surprise early leaders in the Premier League this season.

The first manager to win three Champions League titles exhibited a proclivity for heavy-pressing football during his early managerial days. However, Ancelotti became tactically flexible in due course that has allowed him to prosper at top clubs in many different countries.

The 61-year-old has worked with some of the finest players in the world like Paolo Maldini, Andrea Pirlo, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, drawing the highest of praises for his exemplary man-management skills and for allowing creative players to express themselves.

Advertisement

4 - Carlo Ancelotti is the first manager to guide Everton to wins in each of their opening four league games of a season since Harry Catterick in 1969-70, when the Toffees went on to win the title. Acknowledged. pic.twitter.com/DYPmE2Q0ZH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 9, 2020

#4 Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane

After a glorious playing career, Zinedine Zidane took to senior club football management like a fish to water.

In his first managerial stint with Real Madrid, the mercurial Frenchman delivered a hat-trick of Champions League titles in as many years - a first in the near three-decade Champions League era - amidst a rich haul of other domestic and continental honours.

Although he hasn't managed a club other than the Spanish giants, that doesn't take anything away from his pedigree and tactical nous.

In his second stint at the Bernabeu, Zidane impressively turned around the fortunes of the club that was reeling from a lack of goals and creativity after the exit of record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018.

Advertisement

The Frenchman has exhibited remarkable tactical flexibility - a hallmark of a successful football manager - as he transformed Real Madrid, a team that was never renowned for its defensive resilience, into one of the finest defensive teams in club football.

Zidane has also endeared himself to the Madrid faithful by delivering results at the home of arch-rivals Barcelona. After a 1-3 win in the 2020-21 La Liga, he is now unbeaten in a staggering six El Clasico games at the Camp Nou.

3 - Zinedine Zidane is unbeaten in his six Clásicos at Camp Nou as @realmadriden manager in all competitions (W3 D3). Only Miguel Muñoz (7) has won more away Clásicos for Real Madrid than him (3) in all competitions. Smile. pic.twitter.com/ZMI6EnFnRV — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 24, 2020