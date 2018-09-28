Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 suitable clubs for Aaron Ramsey

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
769   //    28 Sep 2018, 23:51 IST

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League
Aaron Ramsey

There has been plenty of speculation about the Welsh and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in recent months after failing to reach a deal which runs until the summer of 2019. Initially, it seemed the Gunners boss Unai Emery was interested in talks with the 27-year-old, but the news from various England outlets broke out that the extension offer has been retracted.

Aaron Ramsey joined the Gunners in 2006 for a fee of 4.8 million and is the longest-serving Arsenal player in the current squad. He spent 7 years at Cardiff which included 16 senior appearances for the Welsh Club in the Championship. He struggled for game time and went on loan to Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City during the 2010/11 season. Since then, the Gunners' midfielder has been an integral part of Arsenal and went on to make 336 appearances for the London outfit.

Spaniard Unai Emery is ready to cash in on the midfielder during the January transfer window or the midfielder will be free to go during summer. The former Cardiff City midfielder will be eligible to negotiate with foreign clubs from the start of next year. Let's look at the five clubs which could suit Aaron Ramsey.

#5 Chelsea

Enter capti
Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri's side has made an impressive start to the season, with 5 wins out of possible 6 in the Premier League and edging Liverpool in the League Cup third round. The Blues signed Mateo Kovacic on a season-long loan from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

It is increasingly likely to see Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater move away from Stamford Bridge in the near future. In addition to this, ageing Cesc Fabregas is expected to feature only in the cup competitions. This leaves them with no A grade players in the middle of the park to start games week in week out.

Aaron Ramsey and the Croatian midfielder's traits can be compared as both of them are a similar type of players who like to play further up the field behind the striker. Should Chelsea fail to land Kovacic in a permanent deal, the Italian manager could consider the Welsh midfielder.


Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Avid football follower, writer, LFC Supporter, Chennaiyin FC Media Coordinator.
