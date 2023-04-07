5 superstars who are back to their best in 2023

Footballers are known to go through periods of form where they play at their best, and then periods where their form drops and they struggle to perform.

It can be challenging for players to maintain their form throughout a long season, and factors such as injuries, fatigue and personal issues can all contribute to a loss of form.

As players get older, it can become even more difficult to regain form as their physical abilities start to decline. This can be frustrating for players and their coaches as they look to find ways to help their players get back to their best.

Proper rest and rehabilitation, physically as well as mentally, can help players rediscover their form. Without further ado, let's take a look at five superstars who are back to their best in 2023.

#5 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico de Madrid v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander

Antoine Griezmann was a standout performer for France on their journey to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is known for his exceptional technical ability and creativity on the ball. He possesses a great touch, excellent vision and a keen eye for goal.

The Frenchman was back to his best in 2023. In 17 appearances across all competitions for club and country since the turn of the year, Griezmann has scored five goals and provided three assists. He has been a menacing presence uptop for Atletico Madrid and France.

Griezmann has been excellent at orchestrating play in the final third and his influence goes way beyond his numbers. On current form, he is one of the best players in the world.

#4 Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Although Jack Grealish has always had the ability to wreak havoc in the final third for Manchester City, he has always stopped short of delivering the goods on a regular basis since joining the club in 2021. But if his latest performances are anything to go by, the Englishman has now finally settled down in Manchester.

Grealish has been one of Pep Guardiola's best players in recent times. He has enjoyed an upturn in form in 2023 and looks at home playing down the left wing for the Cityzens. In 18 appearances for Manchester City since the turn of the year, Grealish has scored three goals and provided six assists.

#3 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final Second Leg - Copa Del Rey

After his Ballon d'Or winning exploits in the 2021-22 season, it looked like Karim Benzema's form had tailed off a bit in the first half of the 2022-23 season. Although he was still scoring goals, he did not look as unstoppable as he did last term.

But Benzema used the World Cup break to rehabilitate and recalibrate and has returned with a vengeance. He has got back to his best this year and has been in prolific goalscoring form for Real Madrid of late.

In 18 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid in 2023, the 35-year-old has scored 17 goals and provided three assists.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Speaking to Vogue magazine back in 2019, he said: "My faith helps me to be focused every day." 35-year-old Karim Benzema scored back-to-back hat tricks for the first time in his career, all while fasting for Ramadan.Speaking to Vogue magazine back in 2019, he said: "My faith helps me to be focused every day." 35-year-old Karim Benzema scored back-to-back hat tricks for the first time in his career, all while fasting for Ramadan.Speaking to Vogue magazine back in 2019, he said: "My faith helps me to be focused every day." 💪 https://t.co/lItr1KfXrL

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Portugal v Liechtenstein: Group J - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January, it looked like the Portuguese forward was no longer going to make headlines. After all, he was not playing in Europe anymore and it was going to take the 38-year-old something special to make waves.

But Ronaldo has refused to be written off and has proved to be a great asset for the Saudi Arabian outfit. He has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 11 appearances across all competitions so far this year for Al-Nassr.

He also managed to bag braces in back-to-back games for Portugal in the latest international break.

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Real Betis: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Marcus Rashford has been on a man on a mission since the World Cup ended. He has simply taken his game up a couple of notches and has become Manchester United's main man in attack with his exceptional performances.

Rashford has been in prolific goalscoring form in 2023 and has now established himself as one of the best forwards on the planet. His ability to make runs in behind the defense is second to none and the Englishman has also vastly improved his movement inside the box.

Additionally, has kept a cool head when presented with goalscoring opportunities and is currently having the best season of his career at an individual level. In 24 appearances across all competitions for United in 2023, the 25-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided four assists.

Premier League @premierleague



#MUNBRE Since the Premier League returned after the World Cup, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has more #PL goals than any other player (11) Since the Premier League returned after the World Cup, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has more #PL goals than any other player (11) ⚽️#MUNBRE https://t.co/BEorWDqi07

Poll : 0 votes