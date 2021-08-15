5 superstars who could be back to their best this season

Playing football at a professional level is a dream for many. But it's an ordeal that comes with its own set of trials and tribulations. The amount of dedication and sacrifice that goes into converting potential into results and then sustaining it over several years doesn't happen easily.

That's why we have so many individuals who fail to realize their potential or fade away too early. The rigours of a career in professional football can get hard to keep up with. Players who look world-class in one season can look ordinary in the next.

For a player to be performing to the best of his capabilities, a lot of factors need to come together. Physical and mental well-being, as well as the ability to adapt and evolve, go a long way towards sustaining form at the highest level.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five superstars who could be back to their best this season.

#5 Gareth Bale - Real Madrid

Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Gareth Bale was touted as the heir apparent to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But his constant injury issues have stopped him from reaching the heights he was initially expected to. Don't get us wrong. Bale has still had a wonderful career and won things most players can only dream of.

However, the four-time Champions League winner's contributions to Real Madrid have dwindled in recent years. His relationship with the club has also worsened and the Welshman seemed to have fallen out of favour with former Real Madrid manager Zidane.

In the 2019-20 season, Bale made just 20 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid. He scored just three goals and provided two assists. Bale was subsequently shipped out to his former club Tottenham Hotspur on loan for the 2020-21 season.

Even there, he struggled with injuries but gave Premier League fans a glimpse of what he can do when he is on song during the closing stages of the season. In 34 appearances for the Lilywhites, Bale scored 16 goals and provided three assists across all competitions for Spurs in the 2020-21 season.

He is now back at the Santiago Bernabeu and Carlo Ancelotti is a coach who has got the best out of Bale in the past. During Ancelotti's time in charge of Real Madrid, Bale scored 39 goals and provided 31 assists in 92 matches.

If he can stay fit and not get injured, we could see the menacing old Gareth Bale we all love to watch.

Starting the season with 3 points 👊🏼⚪️ @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/ttgjgJGXg1 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) August 15, 2021

#4 Paulo Dybala - Juventus

Juventus v Atalanta - Pre-Season Friendly

Paulo Dybala has been one of Juventus' best players over the past few years. The Argentine has been a creative force in midfield for the Bianconeri. However, Dybala couldn't win over Andrea Pirlo in the latter's only season as the manager of the club.

He missed the opening stages of the 2020-21 campaign with a thigh problem. Dybala struggled to break into the first-team after that. Despite Pirlo's reassurances over how important the midfielder is to the side, he did not become a regular fixture in the starting XI.

To make matters worse, Dybala picked up an MCL injury in January which eventually led to him missing out on nearly three months of action. The 27-year-old scored just five goals and provided three assists in 26 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

But with Massimiliano Allegri brought back as manager, we could see Dybala bounce back this season. Allegri has been able to bring out the best in the player during his previous stint with the Bianconeri. At 27 years of age, Dybala is still in his peak years and 2021-22 could really be his season.

The early signs are promising. Dybala most recently opened the scoring for Juventus in their latest pre-season friendly against Atalanta on Saturday.

WHAT A COUNTER, WHAT A GOAL.

Ronaldo > Chiesa > Dybala



#JuveAtalanta pic.twitter.com/9kjPyPvJBx — Juve Canal (@juve_canal) August 14, 2021

