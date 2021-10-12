5 superstars Jurgen Klopp was forced to let go

Jurgen Klopp is often known as one of the best man-managers in world football and has turned many players into global superstars.

During his initial years as the manager of Borussia Dortmund, Klopp had several young players who he made into world beaters. This helped him transform the fortunes of Dortmund, helping the club win back-to-back league titles in 2011 and 2012, and the German Cup in 2012.

Even at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp transformed the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Trent-Alexander Arnold into world class players. This enabled Liverpool to win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and the 2019-20 Premier League, the Reds' first in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp was forced to let go of some of these superstars

With some of his players performing at an exceptionally high level, it's no surprise that it has attracted interest from a host of Europe's top clubs. Some of these players had their release clauses in their contract met while others handed in a transfer request to leave the club. As such, Jurgen Klopp had no choice but to sanction the departure of these players.

Without further delay, let's we take a look at the five superstars Jurgen Klopp was forced to let go:

#5 Nuri Sahin (Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid)

Borussia Dortmund Training and Press Conference

Nuri Sahin joined Borussia Dortmund in 2001, and made his senior debut just four years later, becoming the then youngest player to play in the Bundesliga, aged 16. The midfielder was then sent on loan to Feyenoord before returning to Dortmund and becoming an important part of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Sahin helped Borussia Dortmund win the Bundesliga title in the 2010-11 season and was also voted as the Bundesliga player of the year.

As such, Real Madrid came calling for the Turkey international. With Los Blancos activating his €10 million release clause and the player himself wanting a move, Jurgen Klopp's side resigned to losing the midfielder.

However, upon arriving at the Bernabeu, Sahin struggled with injuries and failed to dislodge the likes of Xabi Alonso and Sami Khedira in the middle of the park.

With Luka Modric's arrival in 2012, Sahin was sent on loan to Liverpool where he failed to make any impact, resulting in his loan spell being cut short in January.

Sahin then returned to Dortmund on loan where Jurgen Klopp was still the manager. He found his form upon his return to the Westfalenstadion, helping Dortmund reach the Champions League final in 2013. This resulted in the club making his move permanent.

Sahin ended up staying at Dortmund for four more years but despite some good moments, his second spell with the club was blighted by injuries. The 33-year-old is now plying his trade with Antalyaspor in Turkey.

Nuri Şahin @nurisahin a good story cannot be devised,

it has to be distilled. ∞ a good story cannot be devised,

it has to be distilled. ∞ https://t.co/2aOj8aiBal

#4 Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool to Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

After failing to agree a new contract with Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum left Jurgen Klopp's side this summer as a free agent and joined Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Dutchman was a very important player for Liverpool since joining from Newcastle United in 2016. He was an integral part of the Liverpool side that won the Champions League and the Premier League in back-to-back seasons. The midfielder made 237 appearances in all competitions during his five seasons at the club, registering 22 goals and 16 assists.

Wijnaldum was a key part of Jurgen Klopp's gegenpressing at Liverpool. He was able to play as a pivot in midfield to provide cover to the backline while he also shone as a central midfielder with his high pressing on the pitch. Wijnaldum also had the knack of making late and effective runs into the box and scored some vital goals for the Reds.

90min @90min_Football Was Georginio Wijnaldum harshly criticised during his Liverpool career? 🤔 Was Georginio Wijnaldum harshly criticised during his Liverpool career? 🤔 https://t.co/vZYEwqQWUp

The midfielder will be hoping to find similar success at PSG as they look to win their maiden Champions League title this season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith