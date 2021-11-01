5 superstars who have missed the most big chances in the Premier League this season

Football's as much about goals scored and assists made as it is about missed chances. The 2021-22 Premier League season has been no different. While some players have been coming up with the goods, some have been struggling to put their chances to bed too.

In this article, we will look at the star players who have missed the most number of big chances in the Premier League so far. While some on this list have managed to make up for the missed opportunities, others have been left to rue the ones they have failed to put behind the goal-line.

Some star names feature on the list for most big chances missed in the Premier League

After 10 game weeks in the Premier League, one superstar has missed three big chances and three star players have missed four big chances each. On top is the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League so far, having missed five chances. Two of the five players on this list are from Liverpool.

On that note, here are the five Premier League superstars who have missed the most big chances so far this season.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 3

Manchester United's star acquisition, Cristiano Ronaldo, has set the ball rolling since the first day, when he scored twice upon his return to the Premier League giants. Although United have faltered at times, Ronaldo has continued his goal-scoring form, bagging seven across competitions so far.

There has been criticism regarding Ronaldo's work-rate and his pressing, with calls to bench the Portuguese as well. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put a rest to all such speculation, playing both Edinson Cavani and Ronaldo in a 5-3-2 against Tottenham Hotspur. Ronaldo responded by scoring a goal and assisting another.

However, the Portuguese has been guilty of missing big chances as well. He has missed three gilt-edged opportunities in the league so far, which places him fifth on this list.

#4 Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - 4

The Manchester United midfielder started the season in emphatic fashion, providing four assists in the first match of the season - a 5-1 win over Leeds United. However, Pogba's performances have taken a dip as the team's problems have deepened.

The Frenchman has been given the license to roam forward by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. As such, Pogba has managed to get into more goal-scoring positions than we have seen from him in the last couple of seasons.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Official: Paul Pogba will face a three-match domestic suspension for his red card against Liverpool. He will miss the matches against Tottenham, Manchester City and Watford. Official: Paul Pogba will face a three-match domestic suspension for his red card against Liverpool. He will miss the matches against Tottenham, Manchester City and Watford.

But Pogba has failed to convert any of the chances he has had, missing four big ones. He leads the Premier League assists chart, however, with seven. The midfielder will want to get the goal count ticking as well with Manchester United currently struggling to put together a string of positive results.

He was given marching orders in Manchester United's recent 5-0 defeat against Liverpool and will miss two more league games.

