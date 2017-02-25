5 stars who played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and picked who was better

These players played with two of the world's best and gave their opnion on the endless debate

by Rohit Viswanathan Top 5 / Top 10 25 Feb 2017, 19:11 IST

The greatest individual rivalry in the history of the sport?

There aren’t many players in the world who have had the privilege to play with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. These two players are considered the greatest of the current generation and have competed directly for several individual and club honours.

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or a record 5 times and Ronaldo is a close second with 4. Messi has four champions Leagues while Ronaldo has three to his name. The Portuguese though has won the Euros and the Premier League.

It’s very difficult to choose who the better player is but these stars would be the best judge of that:

#5. Andre Gomes

The most recent player to have had the opportunity to be in the presence of the two greats, Andre Gomes has had a stop-start season so far. The Portuguese who was very good for Valencia last season earned a big money move to the Catalan giants last summer.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t really gotten going since then. He did win the Euro 2016 Championship but wasn’t a crucial member of the team. Ronaldo had a rough tournament but managed to drag his team through the dirt and into the finals.

So when Gomes chose Barcelona over joining Ronaldo at Real Madrid it was obvious the question over who he preferred was going to come up. But he showcased his brilliant diplomatic skills with this response:

“"I do not like to compare them out of respect, I will never answer it. I'm Portuguese and I have affection for Cristiano. As much as I do for Messi, who is my team-mate at Barcelona” – Interview with Catalunya Radio

Gomes might not last long at Barcelona though, given his current form and his inability to live up to expectations. There are even rumours suggesting Messi wants him gone by the end of the season.

He might change his answer if that’s the case.