5 superstars who could be playing their last World Cup in 2022

We're a little more than a year away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial tournament is undoubtedly one of the biggest spectacles in the world of sports. Although it's hard to contain the excitement when the World Cup is around the corner, we'll also be forced to face some harsh realities next year.

2022 World Cup set to be the last for some of the greatest footballers of all time

The 2022 World Cup could be the last one for some of the biggest superstars of the game. Many of our footballing heroes and idols we've grown up watching are in the twilight of their careers and are prepared to hang up their boots after next year's World Cup.

As such, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is going to be an event of epic proportions as these legends of the game battle to become champions of the world. Without further ado, let's take a look at five superstars who could be playing their last World Cup in 2022.

#5 Giorgio Chiellini (Italy)

Italy have produced some of the greatest defenders in the history of the game. Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini has been one of the best in the business for over a decade and continues to be a dominant presence in Italy's backline.

The 37-year-old's incredible centre-back partnership with Leonardo Bonucci was crucial to Italy winning the European championship this past summer. The duo of Chiellini and Bonucci weren't dribbled past even once in the continental competition.

Chiellini has had an illustrious career. He was part of the Juventus side that won nine consecutive Serie A titles in the last decade. He has also won five Coppa Italias and five Supercopa Italianas.

Chiellini will be 38 by the time the 2022 World Cup rolls up and is likely to retire from international football after the tournament.

#4 Karim Benzema (France)

France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is one of the best strikers of his generation. He has been in sublime form for Los Blancos of late and has been playing some of the best football of his career this season.

Benzema was called up to the French national side for Euro 2020. It was the first time he had been named in the national squad in six long years. Benzema fared well at Euro 2020, scoring four goals in four appearances for Les Bleus as they crashed out in the Round of 16.

He also scored important goals for France in the UEFA Nations League semi-final and the final as Didier Deschamps' men won the tournament.

The 33-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in just 10 appearances across all competitions so far this term for Real Madrid. He will be looking to keep up the good work until next year's World Cup.

Benzema will turn 35 in December 2022 and as such, next year's World Cup is likely to be his last.

