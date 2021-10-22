5 superstars who regret joining Real Madrid

Playing for Real Madrid is a dream come true for most footballers. It takes some incredible level of performance to gain the attraction of the Spanish giants and many around the globe have been successful in achieving that.

Real Madrid have time and again attracted some world-class players, building a team of Galacticos in the process. Superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Xabi Alonso, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and many others have played for Los Blancos and cherished the time with them.

Some players have regretted signing for Real Madrid

While most players have seen their move to Real Madrid as a successful one, there are few for whom things haven't gone as planned. Sometimes it has been the injuries, other times it has been the management that has played its part in making a player's time at Madrid miserable.

In most cases, players joined Real Madrid after performing very well for their previous clubs. By leaving for the Spanish giants, they did put a lot at stake and that's why it turned out regretful when things didn't work out. On that note, let's take a look at some of those top players who regretted signing for Real Madrid:

#5 Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben, arguably one of the best players of his generation, started his career with Groningen. He joined Chelsea in 2004 and left for Real Madrid in 2007 after winning the Premier League twice.

With his phenomenal left foot, Robben can tear defenders apart, thanks to his mind-boggling dribbling and creative skills. He was deadly on the right, especially when he came inside onto his left foot and curled the ball towards the far post.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Arjen Robben on why he left Real Madrid: "It became difficult for me because of the change of president at Real. I actually felt very comfortable there and played very well, but when politics come into play and you do not get a real chance." Arjen Robben on why he left Real Madrid: "It became difficult for me because of the change of president at Real. I actually felt very comfortable there and played very well, but when politics come into play and you do not get a real chance." https://t.co/VWgUS1iahT

After having a decent spell at Chelsea, Robben was touted to do well with Real Madrid. The Dutchman scored 11 goals and recorded eight assists in two seasons, winning the La Liga once in the process. Yet things changed when Florentino Perez arrived at the club in 2009.

Robben claimed he was forced out of the club as the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka were prioritized by Perez, with his place in the team being compromised. He then signed for Bayern Munich in 2009 and became a legend for the Bavarians over the years.

#4 Michael Owen

Michael Owen shouldn't have left Liverpool for Real Madrid

Michael Owen started his career by joining Liverpool's youth academy. After being promoted to the senior team in 1996, the English striker was on a roll as he was among the top goal-scorers on a consistent basis.

In his Liverpool career, Owen scored 117 goals in the Premier League over a period of eight seasons. He's one of the nine players in the league to have scored 150 or more goals. His stunning spell at Liverpool earned him a move to Real Madrid in 2004.

He initially struggled to play in Spain but once he overcame his poor form, Owen started to show signs of improvement. The Englishman ended the season with 13 league goals for Real Madrid. With the arrival of Robinho and Julio Baptista, his place in the starting eleven looked doubtful and eventually resulted in Owen signing for Newcastle United after just a season in Madrid.

The season he left for Real Madrid was the season when Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League. Considering he had also won the Ballon d'Or in 2001, Owen was nothing short of a superstar. However, his spell at the Bernabeu flattered to deceive and in addition to Newcastle, he also turned up for Manchester United and Stoke City.

