5 superstars who are sure to leave their clubs at the end of the season

It's always difficult for fans to see a beloved player leave their club. But not all goodbyes are pleasant. There are various reasons why players might leave their clubs, beyond just the expiration of their contracts.

One common reason is that they may feel undervalued or underappreciated by their current team and are seeking better opportunities elsewhere. Similarly, players may become frustrated with their lack of playing time or opportunities to develop.

Additionally, personal reasons, disagreements with coaches, teammates or management can also play a role in players' decisions to leave a club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five superstars who are sure to leave their clubs at the end of the season.

#5 Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Youri Tielemans has been linked with an exit from Leicester City for a long time now. Crippled by their financial problems last summer, the Foxes did well to hold on to one of their main stars. However, Tielemans currently finds himself wasting crucial years with an underperforming side.

Leicester City are 15th in the Premier League table and are unlikely to keep a hold of Tielemans beyond the summer. The Belgian midfielder's contract expires this summer and several top clubs have been linked with him. Real Madrid and Liverpool are reportedly weighing up moves for him

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Chelsea from Barcelona on deadline day of last summer's transfer window. However, things have not worked out as planned for the Gabonese striker at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are navigating their worst season in years and Aubameyang is a peripheral figure at the club right now.

The 33-year-old has started just four Premier League games so far this season. In 19 appearances across all competitions for the Blues so far this term, Aubameyang has scored just three goals and provided one assist.

He has fallen down the pecking order and it doesn't look like he is a part of Graham Potter's plans. Aubameyang is most likely to leave the club this summer.

#3 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Roberto Firmino has played a huge role in Liverpool's successes under Jurgen Klopp in recent years. His ability to drop deep and link up play between midfield and attack has been crucial to the team's style of play.

Additionally, Firmino's work rate and pressing off the ball have been instrumental in Liverpool's high-intensity pressing game. One of his best qualities is his exceptional vision and passing ability, which allows him to create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

After their 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United last night, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Brazilian will leave the club this summer. He said:

"It was not an easy decision for him. His goal was the one we all wanted to see today. Outstanding."

#2 Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Al Hilal: Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022

Despite all of his achievements at Real Madrid, Marco Asensio exemplifies 'unfulfilled potential' for the sheer impact he had in his initial years. It's clear that Carlo Ancelotti doesn't rate him highly and the attacker is reportedly miffed with the lack of game time and is looking for a way out.

Asensio has started just seven La Liga games so far this term. The Spaniard is unhappy and is even willing to join Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona this summer, according to SPORT.

In Real Madrid's most recent game against Real Betis, Ancelotti had Asensio warming up for quite a while before deciding not to put him on. This has caused the relationship between the player and the manager to worsen and Asensio is almost certain to leave Real Madrid this summer.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖 | Jorge Mendes has offered Marco Asensio to Barça. The club admire him due to his versatility since he can play on either wing, through the middle, and as an interior. [#fcblive 🎖 | Jorge Mendes has offered Marco Asensio to Barça. The club admire him due to his versatility since he can play on either wing, through the middle, and as an interior. [ @gerardromero 🚨🎖 | Jorge Mendes has offered Marco Asensio to Barça. The club admire him due to his versatility since he can play on either wing, through the middle, and as an interior. [@gerardromero] #fcblive https://t.co/K688KNWcv6

#1 Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan)

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie A

Milan Skriniar has been immense at the back for Inter Milan. He came close to sealing an exit from the Nerazzurri in January. But Fabrizio Romano claims that the 28-year-old will leave Inter Milan to join PSG this summer.

Skriniar also confirmed in January that he has a pre-contract agreement with Paris Saint-Germain. When asked by Futbolsfz (via 90 min) in January to confirm if he has signed a deal with PSG, Skriniar replied:

"Yes, that's right, but I can't say more about it at the moment."

The Slovakia international has won one Serie A title, one Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles in his stint with Inter Milan.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Confirmed: Milan Škriniar will 100% leave Inter in June on free transfer to join PSG… and NOT in January, it has collapsed.



CEO Marotta confirms Milan Škriniar leaves in June on free: “Skriniar made a choice, it’s his right — and we have to respect it”. Confirmed: Milan Škriniar will 100% leave Inter in June on free transfer to join PSG… and NOT in January, it has collapsed.CEO Marotta confirms Milan Škriniar leaves in June on free: “Skriniar made a choice, it’s his right — and we have to respect it”. 🚨 Confirmed: Milan Škriniar will 100% leave Inter in June on free transfer to join PSG… and NOT in January, it has collapsed.CEO Marotta confirms Milan Škriniar leaves in June on free: “Skriniar made a choice, it’s his right — and we have to respect it”. https://t.co/bIY3JPyBnd

