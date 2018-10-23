5 superstars that could decide Barcelona's season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 Oct 2018, 11:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona superstars - Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho

After claiming both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy during the previous campaign, Catalan giants FC Barcelona have come back into action this season with greater expectations on their shoulders as they aim to achieve even more success during the term.

While they earned a brilliant start to the campaign winning their first 4 La Liga fixtures, their performances in the Spanish top flight in recent weeks have not been as impressive - with La Blaugrana failing to win any of the last 4 matches they played in the division before the Sevilla victory - although they have managed to maintain their 100% start in the UEFA Champions League.

The rise of Ousmane Dembele and Arthur Melo is part of the few positives at the Nou Camp so far this term but injury crisis and the poor form of some of their top superstars is something to worry about at the moment.

This has put the Catalans in a technical situation as they head into the decisive phase of the campaign and considering their form and injury concerns, the La Liga champions could depend on a number of their superstars to help them achieve a brilliant campaign this term.

#5 Clement Lenglet

The defender has impressed with his performances so far

Barcelona signed French International Clement Lenglet from fellow La Liga outfit, Sevilla during the summer transfer window and the defender has quickly become an important figure under Ernesto Valverde at the Nou Camp this season.

With Gerard Pique's inconsistent form at the moment coupled with the injury crisis that has plagued the other central-backs, Lenglet has been called upon several times by the manager this season and the 23-year-old has repaid the trust of the tactician by putting in a couple of solid performances for the Blaugrana at the heart of the defense.

As we dive into the decisive phase of the season, Barcelona will be hoping the Frenchman maintains his form and level of performance as there are no suitable options on the bench right now. This implies that If any slip up occurs from the defender, the Catalans could find themselves in a hot soup.

1 / 5 NEXT