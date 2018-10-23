×
5 superstars that could hinder Luka Modric from winning the Ballon d'Or 

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
699   //    23 Oct 2018, 11:17 IST

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric was named the Player Of The Year during both the UEFA and FIFA awards recently
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric was named the Player Of The Year during both the UEFA and FIFA awards recently

For the first time in about a decade, a superstar not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has finally climbed on top of the football world, with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric stepping up to overtake the Argentine and Portuguese icons as well putting an end to their duopoly at the top of the sport.

After playing influential roles as Real Madrid cruised to their record third consecutive UEFA Champions League triumph last season as well firing his nation into the final of the recently concluded FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia, the Croatian was named the Player Of The Year in both the UEFA and FIFA Awards and he has also emerged as the front-runner to claim the Ballon d'Or accolade this year.

However, while Modric is undoubtedly a favourite for the prestigious award this term, it would be a big mistake to write-off other players who have also had a fantastic year at both club and international levels in the race for the honour. 

Therefore, we take a look at 5 incredible superstars that could hinder the Croatian from making it a hat-trick with the Ballon d'Or accolade this term: 


#5 Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian had a fantastic outing in his debut campaign at Anfield last term
The Egyptian had a fantastic outing in his debut campaign at Anfield last term

Liverpool maestro Mohamed Salah is among the few superstars that could hinder Luka Modric from winning the coveted Ballon d'Or accolade this term - courtesy of his scintillating performances and impressive accomplishments with the Premier League giants during the year.

The attacker was one of the top performers on the planet during the previous campaign, bagging an unbelievable 32 goals and 11 assists for Liverpool in 36 Premier League appearances as well as firing The Reds into the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in over a decade - recording a fantastic 10 goals and 5 assists to his name in the process.

Apart from breaking plenty of Premier League records during the term, Salah was honoured with both the FWA and PFA Player Of The Year awards for his blistering performances in the English top flight. He was also named a finalist alongside Luka Modric during both the UEFA and FIFA Awards recently and he could finally get the better of the Croatian during the Ballon d'Or gala in December.

